Weeta Lois Anderson was taken to meet her Father in Heaven on July 27, 2019. Weeta was born on November 11, 1927, in Cumberland, Oklahoma, to Warner and Aggie Tribbey. Weeta had a sister Juanita Parker. Her mother died when she was only two years old. Her father boarded the two girls to several family members. Weetas happiest childhood memories are the time she lived with her Granny and when her Daddy was able to take them back to live with him. She married her sweetheart Mack Anderson at the beginning of WWII. The very next day Mack went off to war. Weeta and Mack had a wonderful life together. They lived in Oklahoma, where they ranched and farmed. They later moved to California, where they worked in the orange groves. Weeta and Mack visited his sister in Oregon and Mack said This is the place for us. So, they packed up and moved to Oregon. Weeta and Mack enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Weeta loved the Lord and was a charter member of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where they raised their family to love the Lord. She was very active in the church. Weeta was the Church Secretary and a very dedicated Christian.
Weeta was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Mack Anderson; and daughter, Deborah Baker. Survivors include her daughter Sherry Hanlon and her husband Rick; grandchildren, Chala Jones and her husband Mike, Camy Hanlon, Rachel Defea and her husband Keifer and Rachel Lewis; many wonderful great-grandchildren, Timothy, Hezekiah, Easton, Jasmine and Gracie.
Weeta was a beautiful woman, inside and out, who will be missed immensely by all who knew her. She was pure in heart and her love and compassion was evident in all that she did. We are extremely grateful for the time we shared with her.
She loved the Lord and taught us to look to Him for all things. We will honor Weeta on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Wilsons Chapel of the Roses. Graveside services will follow within the grounds of Roseburg Memorial Gardens. Pastor Thomas Dever will officiate. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
