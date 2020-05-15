Wendell Cronk was born on May 17, 1941. Wendell, more commonly known a Wayne, passed away on April 17, 2020. He was born to the parents of Richard Cronk father and Wava Sheldon mother in Madison, South Dakota.
Wayne spent most of his career working in the upholstery trade. He started at La-Z-Boy in southern California then soon branched out on his own starting his own business Wayne's Upholstery. His favorite hobbies were riding ATV's in the sand, camping, boating, fishing and playing pool. He completed in several regional tournaments in the Southern Oregon area. He was a big-hearted person that always tried to help others and have fun along the way.
Wayne was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Eugene Cronk; sisters, Rita Miller and Peggy Huges; and son Curt Cronk. He is survived by spouse Sue Cronk; sons, Rick and Mike Cronk; sisters, Diane Nielsen and Linda Lewis Brother Jack Hagemann; stepsons, Brian and Kevin Clements; along with eight grandkids.
Wayne will be missed dearly and left behind heavy hearts. I personally thank him for everything he has done for and taught me over my lifetime with him. He was a great father and person.
No funeral arrangements are currently planned.
