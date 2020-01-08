Wendy Lee Estabrook passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 23rd, 2019 at her home in Roseburg, Oregon after a courageous battle with cancer.
Wendy was born December 9th, 1956 in Yakima, Washington to Lee Walter Freeman and Ethel Mae Freeman. She married Robert James Estabrook in 1976 and he was her partner in life for 43 years. She graduated from Glide High School and went on to Rogue Community College where she graduated with a Respiratory Therapy degree. She had a successful career as a Respiratory Therapist and helped to develop the Meditech program from the ground up at Douglas Community Hospital before becoming the PACS Administrator for Catholic Health Initiatives.
She was preceded in death by her father Lee.
Wendy is survived by her husband Robert and their children Amee (James), Kaitlin (Matthew); grandchildren Shayanne, Trey, Royce, Rilee; her mother Ethel and siblings Bret, Stacy, Darrell, and Kyle.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Wendy loved her animals. She and her husband Rob were heavily involved in rodeo and still have several animals for their day to day ranching operation. She loved taking her dogs to the river to swim, riding their horses, and checking cows. She also loved to travel with her friends and family whether it was a trip to Italy, a cruise to Alaska, or an impromptu beach day at the Oregon Coast. When it came to her family, Wendy was always in the stands supporting and cheering for her husband, children and grandchildren at their various sports and activities.
Wendy was known for her faith, her devotion to her family, her giving spirit and her willingness to help at any time. She was the first in line to donate to several charitable organizations around Douglas County and the first phone call when a computer system went down or someone needed help with an animal. She was always on call for anyone who needed her no matter the day or time because that's just who she was and she believed The Lord called us to be servants to others. If you came by the house or she went to yours, you would have a meal or personally tailored gift as she treated everyone like family and her generosity knew no bounds. She touched many lives in her 63 years here on Earth and is greatly missed by her loved ones.
Friends and family will be invited to gather for a celebration of Wendy's life which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a cancer research center of your preference in Wendy's name.
