Wendy was born June 5, 1957 in Renor Nevada. She passed away on August 3, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Wendy graduated from Oakland, Oregon High School and attended Umpqua Community College.
She loved the adventures of traveling and spending time with friends and family, especially with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving companion, Rick Barnes; and his children, Natalie, Shasta, and Eric; her son James Kuper and wife Shayla and daughters, Lily and April; her daughter Kimblerly Moore and Fiance Scott Taylor; her mother Mary Tollefson and companion Wes Buzzard; her sister Tami Rose, Rick and daughters Stephanie and Lindsay; her special God sister Cyndi Wilson; Aunt Carol Tollefson; cousins, Brad and Paul Tollefson; loving and caring friend, Mary Carson.
She'll never be forgotten. So just for now, good-bye.
No services planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.