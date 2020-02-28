In loving memory of Wesley Daniel Kellom, Sr., 90, who passed away Feb. 16, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon.
Wes was born on October 3, 1929 at Samaritan Hospital in Nampa, Idaho, to Ralph and Mildred Kellom and grew up in Idaho. He attended Northwest Nazarene College where he married Julia Cox, on Dec. 22, 1950. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in June 1951, and worked as a mechanic in the Motor Pool where he was a Supervisor when he retired. He was stationed in Texas, Kansas, Florida, Washington and Oregon. Overseas assignments included Germany, Canada, Vietnam and England. He retired at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Oregon on August 1, 1971, after serving for 20 years.
He and Julia built the Summers Lane Mobile Park in Klamath Falls, while he was a Teacher’s Aide in the Shop dept. at Mazama High School. He graduated from OIT in the 70s with five associate degrees in the mechanical field. Wes also earned his pilot license in the 70s. They moved to Brookings, Oregon where they did commercial fishing on the vessels Julia K. and the Vindicator, for 10 years. While living in Brookings he served has a Port Commissioner for the Port of Brooking. They moved back to Klamath Falls in 1991 where he and Julia ran a ranch on Spring Lake raising cattle and alfalfa. Wes and Julia enjoyed many elk hunting camping trips with their children and grandchildren. They were able to travel around the United States and spent several Summers in Alaska. They traveled around Europe and to Russia, China, Australia and New Zealand. They also enjoyed taking their two sons on an African hunting trip and their daughters and their husbands to Egypt.
He is survived by his life partner of 70 years, Julia Kellom; his sons, Wesley Daniel, Jr. and his wife, Tami of Roseburg, OR; John and his wife, Tonie, of Klamath Falls, OR; daughters, Cheryl Cruson, her husband, Dale, of Ontario, OR, and Diane Stephens, her husband, Tim, of Fall Creek, OR. Wes had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Along with his beloved “Fur Baby” Crystal.
A military graveside service was held at The National VA Cemetary in Roseburg for family with a Celebration of Life dinner held at the Roseburg Country Club. Honoring Wes for his 20 years of military service was a five-man Air Force Honor Guard from McChord Air Force Base from Pierce County Washington.
