William “Bill” Carson Kimball passed away on October 5th, 2019, from cancer at the age of 72.
Bill was born June 12, 1947, in Roseburg, Oregon to Lewis and Margaret Kimball. He lived in Winston, attending school and graduating from Douglas High School in 1965.
Shortly after graduating high school, Bill met Marcia Cooper at the Winston Dairy Queen which lead to a wonderful nearly 50 years of marriage. During that time Bill worked at Roseburg Forest Products for several years before going to Umpqua Community College receiving his Associates degree in Engineering. He then went on to work for the US Forest Service up until retiring in 2008. (Marcia retired in the same week.)
Bill had many hobbies and loved being busy with family and friends. He always had several “car” projects that he was working on. He loved drag racing, watching drag racing, and reading all kinds of car manuals and books. He also never stopped building or pouring concrete. After several months into treatment, he joked with the Dr. wanting to know when he could start building a new garage and he had another concrete pad to pour. If you looked at the pads of paper by his chair you would find pages of math diagrams of concrete to pour. He always joked “you will always need long division.”
Bill enjoyed travelling to swap meets with his son and wife and loved watching his grandson’s sports. He always looked forward to the yearly camp trips to Loon Lake where all the family would get together and “Papa Bill” would make his famous pancakes. He also looked forward to having Christmas Eve at the house where all the family would get together.
With his car passion, this led to him to belong to two local car clubs, Cascade Historical Motor Club, where he was a past president, and Street Memories. Both involved monthly get togethers, weekly drives, and the daily McDonald's breakfast meetup.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marcia; his children, William Troy (Amy), Tracy Dunn (David); grandsons, Carson, Reese, Acie, and Benjamin. He is also survived by his siblings, Judy (Mark), Jack (Louise), Linda, Don (Diane), and Kathy (Robert), and many nieces and nephews and their children.
Services will be held at Saint Joseph’s Church at 12:10 p.m. on October 11, 2019. The Rosary will be prior to the service starting at 11:30 a.m. Immediately following in the church gym will be light food and conversation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Association. The family would love to see some classic cars come to help celebrate Bill.
