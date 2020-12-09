William (Bill) John Krebs passed away on December 4, 2020 with his family by his side, after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He was born to Bill and Georgene Krebs on December 16, 1960 in Downey, California. He moved with his family in 1972 to Umpqua, Oregon, where he attended Umpqua Elementary School, Sutherlin Middle School, and Sutherlin High School. Bill met his high school sweetheart Nancy Butcher in January 1977. On March 18, 1978 they were married in Sutherlin, Oregon and in September of 1978, they welcomed their daughter Kimberly Ann. Two years later in September of 1980, their son William (Billy) John Krebs Jr. was born.
Bill was a hard worker. He started working at the young age of 12 doing odd jobs for his neighbors in the Umpqua area. At age 16, he started working for Pepiot Forest. Then he decided to become a millwright and started working at Mt. Mazama Plywood. He would soon find a new hobby of buying cars and reselling them to make some extra money. Eventually, that led to him opening Krebs Auto Sales, and then later Interstate Auto Sales. After figuring out that owning his own business meant working pretty much 24/7, and he chose to go to work at Parkway Ford, which later became Lithia Ford, where he was Salesman of the month almost every month. In 2007, he chose to leave Ford to work at Clint Newell Toyota, where he continued to earn Salesman of the month almost every month. In 2015 and 2016, he was Toyota's #1 Salesman for the Northwest region, which earned him trips to The Cayman Islands and Maui. He later worked at Winchester Wholesale, and eventually became unable to work.
He kept his sense of humor during his long journey, always calling every new medical battle that came up "just another rodeo" and would tell everyone that he was just earning another belt buckle for his collection.
Bill loved to watch his Saturday night Supercross, travel to Vegas, family trips to Disneyland, and his most favorite trip ever, The Cayman Islands where it was the first time that Nancy actually saw him relax the entire time and not worry if he was "missing a car deal back home". Everyone that knew Bill would know he loved his family, music, Mexican food, pizza and traveling.
Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years Nancy; his daughter Kimberly Krebs and boyfriend John Hanlin; his son Billy Krebs and wife Micah; his four grandchildren Jacob Simpson, Carson Simpson, Davis Simpson and Elle Krebs; his mother Georgene Rahn; brothers Steve Krebs, Howard Rahn II, Richard (Sabrina) Rahn, Charlie (Amy) Rahn, and Gabriel (Nadia) Rahn; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his dads William R. Krebs and Howard Rahn, as well as many other loved ones including his special grandma Laverne Krebs.
A special thank you to his team at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute in Eugene.
The family will be holding a private graveside service at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. There will be a Celebration of Life for the public in the Spring or Summer as soon as Covid rules allow it.
