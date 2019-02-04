William (Bill) Vaughn Mattingly made his journey to Heaven on January 31, 2019.
Born December 17, 1927, in Provo, Arkansas, Bill served in World War II and later made his home in Roseburg, Oregon, where he lived for many years and retired from a career as a long-haul truck driver.
Bill was married to Luella Callahan, Margie Hunt and Pauline Mullins. All preceded him in death. He was the proud father of two sons, Jack Mattingly, who preceded him in death, and Jim Mattingly.
He is survived by his son Jim; two brothers, Ed Mattingly and Dale Mattingly; as well as two sisters, Lorene Zachry and Robbie Alphin. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A man of strong principles and faith, Bill was known for his quiet demeanor and kindness. He will be greatly missed by family and friends, but we are comforted by knowing that he is now in the loving embrace of Jesus and those who have gone before.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Church of God in Roseburg, Oregon (4051 NE Stephens) on Saturday, February 9th, 2019, at 12 p.m. All are welcome.
Flowers may be sent to the church or to Taylor’s Funeral Home in Winston, Oregon.
