William C. Luth (Bill)

Age: 88, of Roseburg, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. Bill was born in Alda, Nebraska. After High School graduation Bill served in the Navy. He then moved to Grants Pass, OR where he worked as a journeyman carpenter with his Uncle. He moved to Roseburg and became a well known Building Contractor & owner of Luth Building Co. He built many beautiful homes throughout the Roseburg area. He loved fishing, camping, boating, dancing, country music, westerns, cards, playing his harmonica, and drinking beer.
He later moved to Tenmile Lake with his wife Shirley, and built a beautiful cabin
where they could fish off their dock & enjoy the good life.
He left us all with so many wonderful memories and for that we are truly blessed.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Luth, Daughters, Debbie Ann(Eric) Long,
Vickie Standley, Nancy (Tim)Cummins, and many beautiful grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Friends & Family wanting to celebrate Bills Life, go enjoy a beer & toast to the great memories Bill Luth left us with. Thank you Dad. We Love You
