William Clayton Edmons
Juanita Louise Edmons
Teresa West
Life celebration and memorial service for William Clayton Edmons, Juanita Louise Edmons, and Teresa West will be held in the Winston Community Park at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019. Look for the lawn chairs near the picnic area.
