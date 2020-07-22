WILLIAM DOUGLAS WELLS
12/31/1952-6/13/2020
We all had many names for him; Bill, Billy, Willy, Brother, Uncle, Dad, Papa, Grandpa, Nephew, Cousin, Friend and our rock.
Bill was born to Delbert (Del) and Mary (Joanne) Wells in Eugene, Oregon. While he had to struggle in the beginning with his lungs and blood type, he made up for it by blazing through life.
Bill worked as a heavy truck mechanic until injuries from his job forced him to retire a little early.
His proudest moment was when he found out he was going to be a father. Sara was for sure Daddy’s girl. She spent most of her summer’s playing with her Wells family in Roseburg while living in Washington. And then she met her future husband, Jon, and Bill let his daddy bear come out, making sure that Jon was going to take care of his baby girl. Bill made sure he was there for the birth of both of his grandsons, Kaiden and Kolton. Bill was the proudest Papa, he loved to show off pictures (even though we told him we already saw them on Facebook).
Bill was a storyteller and boy could he talk! Sometimes for hours and hours. He loved living in Roseburg and enjoyed helping out many people with his time, equipment, and donations. He loved to hunt and fish. Bill and his best friend, Al Blevins, would take off for days to go fishing or crabbing. Others times he’d grab his brother Jim to fish or go clamming.
Al and his wife Chris were always there for Bill and Al showed his support by helping our family so much after his passing- thank you to Al from all of us.
As a family we have lost so many before Bill, as is the way with life: Beloved father Del Wells-1984, mother Joanne Wells-1989, and brother John Wells-1992. Bill’s sisters, Cindy and Mary, and brother, Jim will miss their brother so much. As will all of the nieces, nephews and the rest of the extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to spend time with your loved ones, tell old (and new) stories, cherish every minute with them and put the past hurts behind you.
