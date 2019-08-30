January 31, 1949- July 23-2019
Born to James (Red) Bodine and Ruby Bodine in Roseburg, Oregon. Bill was a born horseman. As a teenager he spent his summers with his maternal grandfather James E. Gaylor, traveling the Northwest horse racing circuit. At the age of 14, while a Portland Meadows, Bill and a younger brother observed multiple riders being thrown from a particularly unruly horse. The owner deemed the horse un-rideable. Showing his tenacity, Bill insisted he could ride the horse and proceeded in doing so. Later when describing his riding skills, it was often said “he could ride a rattle snake if he wanted to”.
After high school in 1967, Bill married his first wife and had a daughter, Kim. That same year he went to work for Roseburg Lumber where he taught himself to drive truck while moving them in the yard for service and quickly moved up to driving chip truck. Simultaneously, he purchased acreage in Lookinglass, Oregon, where he built and successfully managed an exceptional equestrian facility for many years. He was a self -starter and entrepreneur with excellent work ethic and an influential strong presence.
In 1987, Bill met and married the love of his life, Cheryl Brown from Roseburg, Oregon. Their son Bryon Bodine was born June 23, 1987. The family moved several times in pursuit of horse training opportunities including training thoroughbreds on the actor Dale Roberson’s Haymaker Farm in Yukon, Oklahoma, as well as breeding his broodmares on Rachel Welsh’s Horse Farm in Texas. He produced and trained multiple world champion show horses.
The couple eventually settled in Earlsboro, Oklahoma in 2002. At that time Bill founded Bodine Trucking and again built a small equestrian facility and continued to produce and train world champion registered paint horses.
Bill was a passionate, precise, and effective horsemanship coach whom had an enormous impact on those he taught. He facilitated the development of his student’s confidence, disciple and self-control which proved invaluable to those he reached. He enjoyed lighting up the room with laughter and sarcasm.
Bill was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother Gene. Bill is survived by wife Cheryl; daughter, Kimberly; son, Bryon; sister, Margaret (Jim) Cogdill; brothers, Leroy (Julie), Ron (Susan), Fletcher (Del Rae), Charles (Bobi), and Ricky (Molly); and many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at Fair Oaks Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on September 14th, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sutherlin Community Center from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., September 14th, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.