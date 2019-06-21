William Edward Yeazel, age 73, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass following a lengthy illness.
He leaves his wife of almost 50 years, Carol Ann (Flannery) Yeazel; his son, Jason Yeazel and his wife, Deanne Walters; his other son, Matthew Yeazel and his wife, Catilin Ott; two grandchildren, Spencer Walters (step) and Finley Yeazel; and many, many, close friends.
Bill was born in San Fernando, California, on June 30, 1945, to his parents Homer and Catherine (Wendling) Yeazel, who both preceded him in death.
In his early years, Bill married the love of his life Carol Ann on August 15, 1970, and soon after moved lock, stock and barrel to Canyonville, Oregon, where he lived for over 40 years; collecting friends with each new day.
Bill spent the majority of his life working for the phone company. After retirement, Bill spent his days taking care of his wife, fishing, volunteering for the Canyonville Fire Department and spending time with friends and family. Bill loved to fish and would tell anyone who would listen about his most recent adventure down at the river. His biggest wish before his passing was to take his young grandson, Finley, fishing at Union Creek which, sadly, he didn't get to do.
A memorial service will be held this summer, but no date has been finalized. Once we know an official date, the information will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.