William J. (Jerry) Frear, age 79, peacefully passed away at home in Roseburg, Oregon, on October 10, 2019. He was a loving husband and father to his wife Masako Frear and his son Jesse.
He is predeceased by his son, Donald; his parents, Marigold Svarverud, Donald J. Frear; and his sister, Donna Johnson. He is survived by his sister, Renee Clark; his brother, James Frear; his niece, Katanya Maina; and his great-niece, Lyandra Maina.
“Jerry” retired from the United States Marine Corps in 1989, but he remained a Marine all his life. He served proudly with the First Marine Division and Force Reconnaissance during the Viet Nam War. He was awarded three Purple Hearts and numerous citations for his endeavors. Jerry was trained in deep sea diving and certified as an instructor. He was a militarily trained skydiver, parachutist, and certified in amphibious and combat reconnaissance. He remained a consummate military man in word and deeds his whole life.
Jerry was skilled in both mechanics and weaponry. After the Marine Corps he worked in positions and enjoyed hobbies that used those abilities. He worked as a Deputy Sheriff and ran for office. He owned a security and investigations business, and worked in security at Umpqua Community College. He collected and practiced with many different types of weaponry and owned a large garage where he worked on various automotive projects.
Prior to joining the Marine Corps, Jerry played trumpet in the Roseburg High Band. He loved jazz and appreciated it as well as collected it throughout his life. After he retired from the Marine Corps, his innate mechanical ability stayed with him and he developed a renowned expertise with Ford Flatheads and customization of older cars and hot rods.
Jerry supported many charities. Among those were Roseburg High Athletics, Graffiti Weekend, various Oregon Tribes, and educational programs. He also helped and supported his friends in word and deed.
He was a character who could joke with a straight face and sound stern when he was teasing. He was loved and will be missed.
Services will be held at: Roseburg National Cemetery, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, OR 97471; Time: 11:00 a.m, Wednesday 23, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.