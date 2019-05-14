William John Humphreys, Jr. was born February 1, 1931, in Marshfield, OR, to William S. and Doris (Tucker) Humphreys, the oldest of three children. After graduating from Marshfield HS in 1948, Bill originally intended to pursue a career which he was assured would be very profitable. When he visited Boise Bible College and related his future plan to Professor Kenneth Beckman, he replied "that's fine, but what is a soul worth?" As a student at BBC he met his "lovely wife" Virginia Lynn Watkins, whom he married May 19, 1950. David and Bethene (Moore) were born before he graduated in 1953, as an ordained minister. In the following years Joel, Ilene (Pyles), Steve, Vicki (Grove) and John were welcomed into the family.
Bill held fulltime ministry positions in Richland, OR; Vale, OR; San Jose, CA; Oakland, OR; Myrtle Creek, OR, and also served in an interim capacity at other smaller congregations. He moved to Sutherlin, OR, when they retired to be nearer family where he was often seen at Oakland School events supporting grandchildren and many others as well. They attended and were involved in the Oakland Church of Christ where Bill was passionate in reaching out to people in the hospital, care facilities, and visiting shut-ins.
In the past four years, Bill and his wife Virginia have been residents of Chantele's Loving Touch. The family is very grateful for the exceptional care and support provided by the staff at Chantele's especially in his final days. On May 7th, 2019, with family by his side, his life ended on earth for his homegoing to heaven.
Bill is survived by his wife, Virginia; his brother, Kenneth Humphreys; his sister, Beverly Smith; his children mentioned earlier and their spouses; 28 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Oakland Church of Christ located at 1400 Oak Street, Oakland, OR. Family requested donations be made to Boise Bible College in his honor.
