William Lloyd Shields (Lloyd) was born October 8, 1938 in Emmett, Idaho and raised in nearby Nampa by his parents Lloyd Marvin and Dealia Jane Shields. Lloyd attended grade school, junior high, and high school there. He began his service in the Idaho Air National Guard and served for several years. He then graduated from The College of Idaho with a degree in mathematics. He also received his M.S. from the University of Oregon in computer science. He began teaching math at Melba High School in Melba, Idaho. He met and married another teacher, Sharon Ann Powell, in 1963. Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Shields accepted teaching positions in the Myrtle Creek and South Umpqua School (SUHS) Districts. Lloyd taught math in both junior high and high school. He also started a chess club at SUHS. Eventually he left teaching to become a real estate broker at South Umpqua Land Company until he retired.
Family was Lloyd’s top priority. He loved spending time with his grandkids even being an umpire for his grandson’s Little League baseball team as well as attending his granddaughter’s numerous ballet and piano performances.
Lloyd also had a heart for serving his community. He volunteered as a trustee in the Myrtle Creek Elks Club, was an elder in Tri City Presbyterian Church and a charter member of the South County Rodeo Board. Lloyd also regularly served at the South Douglas Food Bank as well as helped build the benches for Millsite Park in downtown Myrtle Creek.
Lloyd had a gift in making other people feel at ease around him. He had an infectious chuckle, loved to tell stories, especially over a good meal. He enjoyed drawing, painting, and golfing. South County is the subject of many of his paintings and drawings.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on September 12, 2020 at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek at 11 a.m. Please bring a chair, blanket, mask, and plenty of memories to share.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to:
South Douglas Food Bank
P.O. Box 420
Riddle, OR 97469
