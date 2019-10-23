William “Tracy” McClendon went to be with our Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born April 17, 1938 to William and Imogene McClendon in Murfreesboro, Arkansas.
Tracy was raised in Winston, Oregon, and graduated from Douglas High School class of 1957. Tracy served in the Army Intelligence department for Six years. He was stationed in Germany. After the Army Tracy returned to the Winston area where he met and married the love of his life, Ruth Ann on April 1, 1967. Tracy and Ruth moved to Myrtle Creek Oregon. Tracy worked as a Millwright for Roseburg Forest Company until retirement. He served and was a member of several organization: Moose Lodge member for 38 years, American Legion post 123 for 15 years, and a member of the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge for 43 years, serving as an officer three different times. Tracy was a five-year trustee and a contributor to the Elks National Foundation. He was voted lodge citizen of the year 2014-2015, lodge officer of the year 2015-2016, lodge Elk of the year 2016-2017, and South West District Elk officer 2016-2017. He had a kind soul and warm heart.
Tracy is survived by his sons, Robert Zuver and wife Bernie , Richard Broyles and wife April, Danny Broyles and wife Robin , Russell Broyles and wife Tammy; grandchildren, Christopher Zuver, Monica Zuver, Breanna Zuver-Wilcox, Aysha Duncan, Skip Broyles, Deziree Eilers-Skeen, Brandy Broyles, Conan Broyles, Cris Broyles, Elizabeth Israel ; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Jim McClendon; niece, Thea Duncan; nephew, Shawn McClendon; along with many friends. He was preceded in death by wife, Ruth Ann McClendon and son, William Zuver.
In honor of Tracy, “DANCE like no one is watching.”
“The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside quiet waters. He restores my soul; He guides me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You have anointed my head with oil; My cup overflows. Surely goodness and loving kindness will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.”
No services at this time. Pearson’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
