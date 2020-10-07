A promising young life was cut short. Will was a beloved son, brother, father, partner, nephew, cousin, and friend. He was well loved in every group he was in. He had a personality that made him likable to everyone. Will was stern in his virtues and true to everyone he came in contact with. He loved the social group of kids he grew up with, that were like family to him. He was starting a promising career welding and learning to fabricate. Will aspired to become a union welder and provide the best possible life for his new family and was embracing every aspect of being a family man.
Will’s untimely death left behind his one-year old daughter Desiree, a family in morning to include his long-term girlfriend Amber; parents Bill and Martillia; siblings, Josh, Austin, Ashley and Julie; mother, Shawna Stone; grandmothers, Sue and Othelia; aunt, Kate; numerous aunts, uncle, and several cousins.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9th, 2020 at Roseburg Memorial Gardens, with a viewing at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Thank You to the Roseburg community for your support.
#noimwill
#justiceforwillandmark
