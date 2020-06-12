12/21/1937 - 05/31/2020
Willie Mae DeRoss, age 82, left her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 31st, 2020 surrounded by love and family with her devoted husband, John at her side.
Willie Mae was born on December 21st in 1937 to Charlie and Eula Patton in Leachville, Arkansas, where she was raised with her sisters, Irene Morgan and Catherine Owens; brothers, Sheril (deceased) and Elbert Lowery.
She was preceded in death by three of her children, Connie, Todd and Levon Robison.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John DeRoss; daughters, Debbie Reed, Roxana and Allen Sabin; sons, Glen Robison, John Paul and Cindy DeRoss; grandchildren, Julie Turner, Kim Woods, Rachelle Johnson, Amy Henry, Chance Tabor, Helynn Wilson, Tabitha Richards, Josh and Justin Sabin, Candi Russell, Carrie Watson, Howard, Caleb and Cody Wood, Christopher DeNard, Joy, Clara, Lil John, Ruth and Matthew DeRoss, with their respective spouses and children and grandchildren of which Willie Mae had 26 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and one god-daughter, Michelle Smith-Negrete.
Willie Mae and John were married in 1970 after meeting through their employer, Roseburg Forest Products. After many years of hard mill-work, she didn’t sit still for long into her retirement. Instead, she followed her passion for floral design and worked for many years at Parkside Flowers.
She enjoyed knitting and had created several beautiful afghans; read mystery novels, and of course, her side table was never without crossword puzzles. She was a good shot with a rifle and together with her husband, the freezer was always full; family and friends always fed. Willie Mae was known for her “southern” way of cooking, like her fried zucchini, fresh from the garden and chocolate gravy with scratch biscuits on most holidays, Christmas being her favorite. She loved babies, wildflowers and found her everlasting love of a lifetime with John. (There was hardly a lunch she’d pack for him that didn’t include a love note!) Willie Mae was also known to “help” grandkids occasionally with the thrill of skipping school for a little shopping and lunch at Pete’s or a day at the movies. It was always an adventure with Grandma!
Willie Mae was laid to rest with family and friends in attendance on June 6, 2020, atop the family property in Tenmile, Oregon.
She will surely be missed by all who knew, cherished and admired her.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m.
