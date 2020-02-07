Wilma’s grandfather settled in Wallowa County in the 1870’s. Her father, Lucien “Joe” Shinn and her mother Grace Shinn (nee Daggett) lived in Joseph, Oregon where Wilma was born on April 18, 1915. The family moved from Joseph to the Roseburg area in 1928, where they were involved in the turkey farming business and operated Shinn’s Hatchery on the site where Westside Christian church currently stands. Wilma passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 104.
Wilma graduated from Roseburg High School 1933. That same year, she married Howard C. Harty. They were married for 58 years until his death in 1991. They had eight children: Nancy, Clifton (Howard Jr.), Robert, Linda, Janice Kay, Patricia, Joel and Margy. Clifton and Janice preceded her in death. Wilma is survived by 23 grandchildren (two preceded her in death), 56 great-grandchildren and 55 great-great-grandchildren.
Wilma loved to do crossword puzzles (in ink!), word search puzzles and enjoyed playing Pinochle, Canasta and other card games with friends.
The family would like to thank the fine staff at Callahan Village/Callahan Court for taking such good care of our mother for the past 12 years.
