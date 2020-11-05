1931-2020
Wilma Lee Gambill died of natural causes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Bandon, Oregon at her daughter's home; she was a resident of Roseburg for over 42 years.
Wilma was born in Damascus, Arkansas on April 30, 1931, a daughter of Lonnie V. Mason and Celia (Davis) Mason. She married Bill Gambill in Billings, Montana on June 19, 1956.
Wilma was a salesperson for JC Penney Co. for many years in Houston, Texas until 1978, when she and Bill moved to Roseburg, Oregon to be closer to Bill's family. She was a loving homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a faithful Christian and a lifelong servant in the Church of Christ and member at the Garden Valley congregation in Roseburg. She and Bill dedicated their lives to God, family and community, including opening their home to foster children.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lonnie and Celia Mason; her loving husband Bill Gambill; siblings Daniel Othella, Bernice, Alice ODean, Johnnie, Lonnie Wayne, Ferrell, Marvin, Quinton, Sidney, and a stillborn baby sister. Surviving are son, James (Marie) Gambill; daughter, Nancy (Jim) Wakeman; sisters, Mary Anderson, Lena Tolbertson, Kathy Smith; brother, Bennie Mason; grandchildren, David (Anastasia) Gambill, Matthew (Ayako) Gambill, Marcus (Nicole) Harbaugh, Sarah (Brad) Shinn, Gaius (Jen) Harbaugh; and great-grandchildren, David, Shelby, Braxton, Eden, Lake, Anna, Reina, and Satoshi.
Following a private family graveside service, Wilma will be laid to rest beside her husband Bill in Roseburg Memorial Gardens. Amling Schroeder Mortuary in Bandon, Oregon in charge of arrangements.
