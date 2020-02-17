Wonda Cotter (Rippetoe) passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the evening at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born February 17, 1942 in Bristow, Oklahoma.
She moved to Oregon and went to school at Tyee Camp until 6th grade and finished her school years in Oakland, Oregon. She married Leslie Mode in 1960. They had one child: Cathy (Roberson) Mode. Wonda then had a son, Scott Mode. In 1968, the three moved back to Oklahoma to take care of her father who became ill. After he passed away, they moved back to Oregon in 1973. Wonda later found Larry “Rick” Cotter and they got married in 1981. Wonda and Larry had two children: Brian Cotter and Lacrisha “Brown” Cotter.
Wonda’s hobbies and interests included fishing, crabbing, camping, hunting, competing in all the mud events in Camas Valley Play Days and enjoying the outdoors with family. She loved attending sporting events with the kids and grandkids. She brought her cowbells to cheer them on and had one of the loudest voices in the audience. Wonda had the biggest love for animals. She rescued ducks, rabbits, fish, dogs, cats, and one turkey. Wonda would open her house to kids in need, giving them some time to get their lives back on track.
She is survived by her husband Larry “Rick” Cotter; sister, Vonda Fenton; children, Cathy Roberson, Scott Mode, Brian Cotter, and Lacrisha Brown; grandchildren, Kevin Mode, Shyla Cotter, Brandon Cotter, Kelly Brown, and Kamrin Hathaway; great-grandchildren, Liam Mode, Wyatt Mode and Scottie Rae Mode; best friends, Debbie Rogde and Tracy Callahan; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on February 29th, 2020, from 12-3 p.m. at 150 S. Willamette St Sutherlin, OR.
