JON MITCHELL
Three weeks ago, I decided to ask for some time off from work. My wife, April, has a thing for owls, and the Tyron Creek Owl Fest in Portland seemed like a worthwhile destination.
We eventually decided not to go anyway — life and finances seem to get in the way of things like that.
That festival was eventually canceled, just like thousands of others. Now, thanks to the coronavirus, it appears there’ll be a lot of people who won’t be going anywhere for a long time.
Amazing. When I requested time off for this weekend three weeks ago, I wouldn’t have imagined that half of the world would join me.
But in a sense, I’m still working during my scheduled time off. I’m writing this from my kitchen on a Saturday morning from the comfort of my home in my football-themed pajamas with my camera and a cup of coffee to my right.
Lucky for us, I learned at an early age how to stockpile food before this mess happened. My dad, who was a retired E9 in the United States Air Force when I was growing up, still had a food and housing allowance he could use. So we made twice-monthly trips to the commissary at Peterson Field in Colorado Springs, where he’d buy way too much food and dry goods to use up everything that was allotted to him.
So we stockpiled that stuff in a basement pantry to a point where, during a summer visit, one of my cousins once told me if nuclear war broke out, we’d be set.
We haven’t quite reached that level in our household — although the household teenager tends to look in our pantry and say, “WE HAVE NOTHING!” — but I’m confident we would be OK for at least two weeks. If there is a rush on grocery stores in Douglas County like there was during this past winter’s snowstorm, we didn’t have to see it.
People in Oregon have been urging for years that we stockpile food anyway. Experts predicting the coming Cascadia earthquake have said it’s good to have two weeks of supplies available just in case.
Regardless, this coronavirus thing has us all shaken up.
To date, Douglas County has only one presumptive case of the virus. That’s good that it hasn’t spread more, but health authorities say this thing is much more contagious and 10 times more deadly than the flu. We should probably listen to them.
This is going to affect everyone, and already has. We’re bearing witness to a historic event that might not be seen again in our lifetime. One of those “where were you when this happened” moments.
So here’s my suggestion, for what it’s worth:
Start a journal. Start writing down things you see, things you hear on the radio or any newspaper or television reports you come across. Start recording your thoughts, feelings and life events.
Much like the events of 9/11 or, more locally, Snowmagedden, events like this will be remembered decades from now by the people who went through them and the stories they tell. But those memories fade over time if they’re not at the forefront of people’s minds, which is why it’s important to do this now.
Eventually, we’ll all go back to our normal lives and go back to work, go back to school or go back to our routines. In the meantime, it’s important for us to do this just so when we do go back to our normal lives, we’ll all have something to reference and learn from in the future.
Like me — someone who’s working during his scheduled time off — all of us journalists will do what we can to tell people what’s going on and tell people what happens during these events. It’s what we do.
I’m sure 20 years from now, people like me will be looking for those stories.
And with that, I’ll go back to my time off, for however long that ends up lasting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.