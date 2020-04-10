Like many stories we work on, this one started with a question, straightforward and simple: How can you stay at home if you don’t have one?
Soon, more questions followed: Are the homeless able to stay safe from COVID-19, and are we safe from them?
Do the homeless here and those who work with them feel they’re able to keep social distance, access services and get what they need to avoid catching and spreading it?
What, if anything, are government — especially public health officials — doing to keep them, and by extension us, safe?
Are local public health officials even considering this important enough to have some kind of prevention protocol in place?
Finally, how does the local response to this compare to what’s happening elsewhere, and what’s known to work?
Then we set out to answer those questions, in part by doing some research on the topic, but mostly by talking to people around here who would know. We spoke to several people who work with the homeless population. As is almost always the case on such stories, they then suggested other people we should talk to, who in turn suggested yet more people. We call that snowballing.
We spoke to city and county officials, both staff and elected. We talked to local law enforcement.
Of course, we wanted to talk to those most impacted by this — people who didn’t have a permanent place to live. But how to do that and still abide by the stay-at-home order? Tim Edmondson, director of The Roseburg Dream Center, gave us the phone number of one of his clients who he said would talk to us. We never made that connection though.
Our photographer on the project, Michael Sullivan, videotaped his interviews with clients of the Dream Center, and we incorporated their views into the story.
Through the dozen or so interviews we conducted, the story began to emerge. It felt like the coalition of local officials who were tasked with addressing the issue truly wanted to help, but got a late start and were hamstrung by a lack of resources. The result? For the most part, the homeless in this county (the annual counts range from 300 to 500) were largely left to their own devices.
They, and the dedicated people who worked to help them, were worried the virus might spread to and among this population, and took what precautions they could muster to avoid that.
We wanted to put what is happening here in perspective, so we decided to write a second story to go along with the main one. We call those sidebars. This sidebar was expressed in yet another question: What are other cities in Oregon doing to help the homeless practice social distancing, and how is it working?
We also wanted to look at best practices, so we could analyze the local response against what national experts recommend. After doing some research, we discovered that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a comprehensive list of recommendations on how communities should help the unhoused during this COVID-19 pandemic. We ran a summary of those recommendations as part of our final story package.
As with most stories like this, one interview stood out.
It was with Christopher Hutton, who volunteers at the Dream Center and from there runs the Under the Bridge ministry, which goes out into the community to help the homeless where they are. Chris said he saw some surprising things on his last outreach trip, on March 21. He said he saw a local work crew breaking up a homeless encampment in the woods — something the CDC and others recommend against.
Hutton also said he came across a man living outdoors who had such a severe fever — the main symptom of COVID-19 — that he went into the Umpqua River to cool off.
Sometimes as a reporter we come across a comment from someone that resonates so much, we run it at the end of a story to give it some oomph. We call that a kicker quote. For this story, Hutton was the person who spoke those words to me.
“The main thing right now is everybody is hoping they don’t get sick,” he said of the homeless population in the area. “That’s going to be a big issue. If someone gets sick, they’ll all be exposed to it very quick. There’s no opportunity for social distancing.”
“My concern is, if one gets sick, they’re all going to get sick.”
