As a reporter, the most memorable stories are often ones that seemingly come out of nowhere and catch me by surprise.
The stories that find me.
A recent article on the life, and death, of a woman I had never met, never heard of, is one such story.
A couple of weeks ago I was covering the Point In Time survey of the homeless and went to the Roseburg Dream Center to see what was going on. For those of you that don’t know, the Dream Center provides meals, clothes, blankets, and myriad other services to dozens of homeless people each day. On that day more than 80 people came in for assistance.
As I was talking with Tim Edmondson, the director there, he mentioned how tough it was living on the streets, and how one of their regular clients had died just the week before.
Her name was Janice Marie Rose, he said. She was found on Jan. 22, alone, under the Washington Avenue Bridge. She has been mostly homeless and battling a drug addiction for the past 14 years, Edmondson said.
He pointed me to Sandie Petty, a volunteer at the center, and said I should talk to her about Rose.
Petty is one of those people you instantly like, a caring soul who you sense would give you her last $5 if you were hungry.
Petty told me she grew up in California with 11 siblings in a home where food, space and other necessities were scarce.
“I know what it’s like to be poor, to have to go without,” she said. “I feel for the people in here.”
Petty’s eyes welled up as she told me about Rose and the friendship they had formed. About how she would wash Rose’s clothes for her, sometimes loan her money, make sure she ate. How Rose would sometimes nap under a table at the center, how she had a son, maybe 14 or so. How Rose’s life, much like her death, was a mystery.
I thanked Petty and told her I had to go write my story, but that I would keep in touch.
Afterward, I couldn’t get Rose out of my head. I had to know more. Who was this woman? How does someone end up under a bridge, wet, cold and alone?
Deceased.
I wanted to find out what I could about her. I contacted the Roseburg Police Department and they confirmed that a Janice Marie Rose, 41, had been found under the bridge at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21. They also said her death was not being investigated as a crime.
I emailed Douglas County Medical Examiner Craig Kinney, who told me the cause of death was still under review, but it was “believed to be due to natural processes.” Kinney also said that records indicate Rose had an adult son, but efforts to contact him had not yet been successful.
I called Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg, where the body had been taken. A worker there told me it had not been claimed and they were having problems locating family members.
ROSIE
A few days later I went back to the center to talk to Petty again. She brought out a box with Rose’s belongings, which she had kept. Put them on a table. Neither of us said a word. There were about a dozen items, including a badly weathered notebook, a children’s book, and for some reason the item that stuck with me — a small bible that fit in my palm. It was still wet, the pages stuck together, even though Petty had been holding onto it for more than two weeks.
I sat spellbound as Petty told me about Rose, and the last day she saw her alive, at the Dream Center:
“The last day I saw her, she had on four layers of clothes, all wet, and several blankets over the clothes. These blankets aren’t made for rain and they fall apart when they get wet. Her blankets were basically rags, but Janice didn’t want to let them go. I gave her dry clothes, but I don’t think she changed. She didn’t laugh much, and that last day she didn’t laugh at all. She must’ve been hurting. She was upset. She let out a sound, it was like an anguish. She was crying but there were no tears. That’s the only word I can come up with — the anguish she felt. She was hungry so I took her to McDonald’s. She ordered a strawberry shake, hamburger and fries. She drank the shake but kept the burger and fries for later. I gave her money so she could eat the next day.”
Petty also was heartbroken that no one had claimed the body.
“Where does she go? Who takes care of her now?” she asked. “That’s the saddest part of all this — that no one came to get her.”
I got bits and pieces of information about Rose. I learned that she also spelled her first name Janis. That there was a discrepancy about the day she was found — police said it was on Jan. 21, while Petty and others at the Dream Center insisted they saw her on Jan. 22.
I wrote a second story about her, centering on what Petty had told me. That prompted some response from readers.
A man came to The News-Review office asking to see me. He said a decade ago Rose and her son lived in an apartment complex — Rose Villa Apartments, if you can believe that — on Northeast Stephens Street. He was pretty sure her mom lives in Portland. Rose’s son went to school in Roseburg and now lives with his father in the area, he said.
“I’ll keep looking,” he told me.
A woman from Green called, said she was sure Rose — who as a child everyone called “Rosie” — grew up in a “shack” out there. The woman said Rose and her family struggled to find food and other necessities.
“None of them were clean. Like it was a sin or something,” she said.
Years later the woman said she would see Rose in the area, looking disheveled, apparently homeless.
“I’d see her, she’d be pushing a shopping cart around Green,” the woman said.
Not much to go on, granted, but a start.
I called Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses again, then went there. Finally, a manager said he could not discuss the disposition of Rose’s body. Company policy, he said.
I won’t say I’m consumed by the mystery of Janice Marie Rose. That would be overly dramatic. But I do care. I want to try and piece together her life, how she lived, or more likely, survived.
I want more information on how she died — apparently alone, soaking wet, cold, under a bridge.
Just who was this person?
