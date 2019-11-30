EUGENE — The 123rd edition of the Civil War football game between the Ducks and Beavers on Saturday afternoon doesn't rank in my top 10 of the series' best games watched in person.
Not the top 20, either.
On a brutally cold fall afternoon with the temperature hovering in the low 30s, No. 14 Oregon did what it was supposed to do. The Ducks defeated Oregon State 24-10 before 56,243 at Autzen Stadium to finish the regular season 10-2 overall and 8-1 in the Pac-12 North.
But it wasn't an impressive performance by Oregon, a 19-point favorite entering the contest. The Ducks let the Beavers (5-7, 4-5) hang around until the last minute of the game.
Oregon State, directed by a backup quarterback making his first start of the season, had the ball at its own 15 down 17-10.
But running back Jermar Jefferson fumbled the ball after being hit by Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and Brady Breeze recovered at the 27 with 2:07 remaining in the fourth quarter.
"I told him (Breeze) it's game over," Graham said.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio clinched the victory for the Ducks with a 20-yard touchdown run with 1:15 left.
Oregon has dominated the series over the last decade-plus, winning 11 of 12 meetings (Oregon State won 34-24 at Reser Stadium in 2016). It wasn't easy this year, and that should be encouraging for the Beavers, who fell short of bowl eligibility for the sixth straight season.
"We had our opportunities in the game," UO head coach Mario Cristobal said. "The defense played outstanding and the special teams were big today. We weren't very efficient (with our passing game). We didn't finish some drives.
"In the first half and in the third quarter, we had moments and opportunities to really separate and take complete control of the game. In rivalry games especially if you don’t do that, you put yourself in a situation where at the end you may be a little bit uncomfortable."
The Beavers were without starting quarterback Jake Luton, a sixth-year senior who sat out with an injury to his forearm sustained in last week's 54-53 loss to Washington State. OSU kept the injury hush-hush throughout the week and everybody was surprised to see him on the sidelines.
Sophomore Tristan Gebbia, who transferred to OSU from Nebraska, did a commendable job running the offense considering the circumstances. He completed 26 of 40 passes for 243 yards with no interceptions and was only sacked once and added 25 yards rushing on seven carries.
"I thought he played valiantly," OSU coach Jonathan Smith said. "That's a tough environment to make your first start."
Still, the Beavers needed Luton in this game to have a chance at an upset. Luton passed for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns with three interceptions this season.
On the other side, Oregon's Justin Herbert, the Sheldon High School product making his final appearance at Autzen Stadium, played one of his poorest college games.
The 6-foot-6, 237-pounder completed 18 of 30 passes for a season-low 174 yards and one touchdown and was sacked twice. He gained 22 yards on four rushes.
"The best part? The game’s not decided on my individual performance. It’s who scores the most points, and we did that today," Herbert said. "(The offense) didn't play as well as we would've liked, but the defense played great."
The Beavers finished with a 380-365 edge in total offense, had one more first down than the Ducks and had possession three more minutes. Oregon State turned in perhaps its best defensive effort of the season against a very explosive offense.
"I thought we had opportunities to respond in this game, but didn't quite get over the hump," Smith said. "I thought, especially on the defensive side, the guys did a great job with their physicality and kept us in the game.
"Special teams play was a huge difference, but anytime you score 10 points in this league, you're not going to win many football games."
Oregon got a 98-yard kickoff return from Mykael Wright late in the first quarter to take the lead for good and punter Blake Maimone did a nice job pinning the Beavers in poor field position.
The Ducks will now get ready for the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Santa Clara, California, against Utah (11-1, 8-1), the South champion. Oregon will need to play its best game of the season in order to land a berth in the Rose Bowl.
"For these seniors and this team to close out Autzen Stadium undefeated at home is really a huge accomplishment for them," Cristobal said. "They have a 10-win season. But those guys don’t want to sit back and reflect yet, we still have business to take care of and work to do."
As for the Beavers, it was a season of growth and near-misses.
Those three-point losses to Hawaii and Stanford will haunt them, and the one-point defeat to the Cougs was a gut-punch.
But the future looks bright heading into Smith's third season in Corvallis.
"It's headed for greatness, I'm telling you right now," departing OSU safety Jalen Moore said. "I'm excited to see what we have for next year."
