Most of you know by now that I covered sports here in Douglas County, and beyond, in the first part of the century.
There were a lot of great coaches I was lucky enough to cover. Among them were Roseburg football coach Thurman Bell, South Umpqua baseball coach John O’Malley, Oakland boys basketball coach Jeff Clark, Umpqua Community College women’s basketball coach Dave Stricklin, and even Glide baseball coach Al Skinner.
They have thousands of wins combined between them, and much of that can be attributed to not only their coaching abilities, but their longevity.
And they all have something else in common.
When the great teams they’ve had took a substantial lead, they’d rarely let up. Each coach would make sure their players slammed their foots on the proverbial gas pedal and put the game out of reach.
Case in point: I once overheard Michaela Leinonen, the former Michaela Williams who starred for Roseburg High School’s girls basketball team before starring at Umpqua, talking to a friend on the phone in the team van prior to UCC’s trip to Eugene to play Lane one year. In reference to UCC’s win over Linn-Benton the previous Saturday, she said: “Why should we win by 40 when we can win by 50?”
Michaela lives in Washington now, but I’m sure there’s still a lot of people who played for Stricklin and those aforementioned coaches who are still around to tell stories about opponents that tried to make a comeback and didn’t.
Simply put, their teams made sure to seal the deal.
Now, Douglas County has a chance to do that against a much deadlier opponent.
The COVID-19 virus, like it or not, is still here, although recent numbers would indicate nothing but optimism. After all, we’ve only had 25 confirmed positive cases and one additional active case over the past three weeks, and 23 people have recovered. There have been a total of 1,920 negative tests among the county’s estimated population of roughly 112,000 people.
That’s certainly something to celebrate, given how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before the number of infected people around the nation started blowing up, listed Douglas County as one of the four counties in the United States most at risk for an extremely high volume of cases.
It’s wonderful news that prediction hasn’t come close to coming true, which could lead to the assumption we’ve beaten those insurmountable odds.
This is no time to let up, though, even though that’s not stopping people.
On Sunday, when my wife and I went to Roseburg to cash in our two months worth of accumulated cans and bottles, it amazed us both that of the 25 people inside the store and the other 25 or so waiting in line outside the door, we were the only ones wearing masks. Then on Monday when I went to a local grocery store. Many more people were wearing masks, but I couldn’t help but overhear a cashier in front of me say to a customer that “if I was going to get it, I would have gotten it by now.”
Meanwhile, my wife, who works as a cashier at a busy retail store in Roseburg, tells me stories every day about how some people thank her for wiping down her work station after every transaction while others scoff, thinking that this coronavirus thing is all one big hoax. One woman on Sunday, my wife told me, asked her if she knew anyone who had it.
Here’s what I would have told her:
I’d tell her about Hannah Miles, who was nursed back to health by her mom after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. Miles, by the way, has the unfortunate distinction of not only surviving the mass shooting at UCC, but also the disease that’s infected more than 4 million people worldwide.
I’d tell her about Bruce Baumann of Roseburg, who contracted the disease while him and his wife, Lona, were on a cruise to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. I’d tell her about Jose Jimenez, a nurse at the Roseburg VA Medical Center who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and is still in treatment at a Portland hospital.
Then, I’d tell her about my cousin, Maryse Mitchell-Brody, who lives in Brooklyn — right below Queens, one of the hottest of outbreak hotspots — and hasn’t left her apartment without gloves and a mask for two months. At least 10 acquaintances, along with 30 others she knows, have either died or gotten sick, respectively. “Are their stupid haircuts really worth the possibility of getting thousands of people sick?” I was asked.
Then I’d tell that about my family in upstate New York who live in Stueben County in the heart of the Finger Lakes. The county has around 98,000 people — smaller than Douglas County — yet had 234 confirmed cases and 34 deaths as of Monday. Those infection numbers can still happen here if we’re not careful.
Just because you haven’t seen it doesn’t mean it’s not real.
To be fair, I get why some people want the local economy to reopen from the stay-at-home mandates put in place by Gov. Kate Brown. Some people still haven’t gotten their stimulus money. Some businesses have closed. Some people have rent, a mortgage and/or bills to pay and kids to feed.
In terms of safety, many people, and businesses, have gone above and beyond in taking this seriously from the start, and my wife and I have both been lucky enough to retain steady paychecks this whole time. But we’re both in the agreement that although we could each replace a job, or our home, or both, we wouldn’t be able to replace each other if COVID-19 reared its teeth and really bit into either one of us.
Please don’t go around acting like things are back to normal because, well, they’re not.
That’s why my wife and I will continue to take any and all precautions like we do and will continue to for as long as it takes to close this out. And since it appears we’re almost at the finish line, I’d encourage everyone else do the same to prevent any sort of dramatic — and potentially devastating — comeback from happening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.