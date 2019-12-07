SANTA CLARA, Calif. — I spent eight hours on the road for this? Eight hours stuffed into the back seat of a 1999 Ford F350 Super Duty with duffle bags and assorted personal belongings encroaching on my limited leg space.
Eight hours, plus sharing a hotel room with someone who, let’s just say isn’t a quiet sleeper. And let’s not leave out the actual, physical dollar bills this eight-hour journey syphoned from my bank account.
Yeah, I did all those things this weekend for the chance to be a fan again.
I won’t waste words trying to embellish how difficult my job can be. Sure, sometimes the hours suck. Deadlines can be a pain. But I talk and write about sports for a living, how tough can it be, really?
Yet, one of the things a job in sports can rob from you is your sense of fandom. You go to a game, flash your press pass, take notes, write an article and move on to the next story.
That wasn’t the case on Friday night at the Pac-12 Conference football championship game in the Bay Area.
I didn’t spend four quarters sitting in my assigned seat in the front row of the Levi Stadium press box. Instead, I tucked my press pass into my backpack and settled into seat 7 in row 9 of Section 129 and lost my voice as my alma mater, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks, dismantled No. 5 Utah’s hopes of a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Being in the box has its perks. Free food, a comfy seat, good views and no lines at the bathroom. Yet, those luxuries can’t touch the feeling of pure joy that washed over my fellow Duck fans and me as Oregon running back CJ Verdell busted free on a 70-yard touchdown run that gave the Ducks a much more comfortable 30-15 lead with 7:09 left in the game.
The play call wasn’t anything flashy, but the result had us high-fiving, jumping, screaming and hugging. Not an experience you get among the press box, where a pregame announcement requested media members “keep conversations to a minimum.”
Verdell kept Duck fans happy as he added a 31-yard touchdown run 4 1/2 minutes later to punctuate Oregon’s 37-15 upset, which claimed Oregon’s first conference championship since 2014.
As Verdell was awarded the game’s MVP honors and the Ducks celebrated the program’s third Pac-12 Championship game victory, my group and I stood in a downpour soaking it all in.
No, not the rain, but the enjoyment of being a fan and getting to watch your team celebrate a title.
“I don’t know why it’s so quiet in here,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said in his postgame press conference. “It was pretty happy in that locker room. Hopefully, you are excited about this stuff, too.”
They might have been Mario, but when you wear that pass around your neck, you’re not supposed to get excited.
So, while I won’t be trading in my press pass for season tickets, it was nice to rekindle that fandom flame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.