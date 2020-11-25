As the Southern Oregon Regional Coordinator for the Native Fish Society and a resident of Douglas County I am highly invested in the North Umpqua River. This river is a treasure to our community and state, as are the Salmon and Steelhead that inhabit its waters. For decades, these resources have been diminished by Winchester Dam, a structure that’s only remaining purpose is to provide recreation for a few private homeowners. It’s time for our state agencies to hold dam owners accountable for maintaining the dam and following the rule of law.
Over the past four decades it has been clear Winchester Dam hasn’t received any major updates to improve fish passage for Salmon and Steelhead. The National Marine Fisheries Service and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have both indicated that the old fish ladder is not constructed to current fish passage standards. Holes in both the dam and ladder are causing large streams of water pouring out the side. These holes are false attraction flows that fish attempt to jump through and over causing injury to fish. Poor flows at the entrance to the ladder are causing confusion and migratory delay to Salmon and Steelhead. Constant water flow over the top of the dam makes it extremely difficult for fish to find the entrance to the ladder on their down migration resulting in juvenile and adult steelhead falling over the dam onto the bedrock below.
Why are Winchester Dam’s owners allowed to harm our prized Salmon and Steelhead? All sport anglers who recreate in the main-stem Umpqua or North Umpqua have a vested interest in updating or removing this dam. These actions will only increase fishing opportunities throughout the Umpqua Basin.
Native Fish Society sees two options: Winchester Dam undergoes significant repairs to update and maintain the dam or the dam is removed and a free-flowing North Umpqua River is restored. In April 2020, Native Fish Society along with 17 other organizations offered to raise the public and private funds necessary to remove the dam. This offer was rejected by Winchester Water Control District.
I want to be clear, there is no need to keep this dam. If the homeowners desperately want the dam, rebuild it. Fix all the aging holes, repair the south abutment once and for all, update the fish ladder by removing all the right angle turns that confuse the Salmon and Steelhead, and ensure our public resources, the fish, are not harmed. Abide by the rule of law and maintain this structure. Similar to owning a house or any piece of infrastructure, take care of what you have, especially when the true burden of failing to do so is inflicted on our river, our fish, and our community.
Kirk, if the dam is updated or repaired, who or what is the source of the funding for the project?
