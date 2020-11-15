Matt Hill
Within days of the fire’s ignition, Douglas Timber Operators and the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby (DTO/UFED) partnered to help families affected by the Archie Creek Fire. The intent was to provide rapid financial assistance to people who had lost everything in the fire. Many of DTO’s member companies wanted to help, but also needed to know that 100% of their contribution would stay local and help victims of the Archie Creek Fire.
We also assumed that it would take time for governmental assistance programs to become activated. Meanwhile, families needed immediate resources to pay for day-to-day expenses, including food and gas.
All in all, the Fire Relief Fund has generated more than $200,000. Although most of the revenue was donated by DTO member companies, nearly 100 non-industry individual donors contributed to the fund, including from local churches and a veterans organization. The DTO/UFED fund provided unique assurance that donations would get to the right place with no administrative fees or expenses. Every dime of every donation goes straight to the relief effort.
To date, the DTO/UFED Fire Relief Fund has made nearly 100 allocations, including direct assistance to fire-affected families, $10,000 in food and gas cards, and supplies for restaurants that provided free meals in Glide and Sutherlin during the fire. Even the processing fees charged by the online portal are repaid into the fund by DTO membership dues.
Each contribution from the Fire Relief Fund is “triple verified” by DTO staff. The organization utilizes information gathered by other organizations, the Douglas County Assessor’s Office, social media and other resources.
As DTO’s executive director, I am humbled by the unhesitating generosity of the forest products industry and this community as a whole. DTO’s member companies quickly jumpstarted the fund with significant contributions from the Swanson Group, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Roseburg Forest Products, Douglas County Forest Products, Starfire Lumber, Modern Machinery, Ireland Trucking, Bruce Standley Construction and C&D Lumber. Companies such as Lone Rock Resources, Northwest Farm Credit Services, and Mason, Bruce & Girard provided company matching to contributions made by their employees.
The human toll of this fire is heartbreaking, especially as displaced families enter the holiday season without their homes and belongings. Even before the fire, many families were already living in difficult circumstances in the Glide area.
The Fire Relief Fund still has resources to help individuals and families impacted by the Archie Creek Fire. Every truckload of fire-killed logs provides an additional opportunity for recovery. Scorched trees are being converted into lumber products to build, and rebuild, homes. Meanwhile, the seedlings of new forests are being planted on private timberlands within the Archie Creek Fire area. The forest recovery effort is colossal, and many local mills, logging and trucking businesses are hiring to accommodate the task at hand.
Our fire-affected forests and communities have similar needs – replant, rebuild, renew.
To contribute to the DTO/UFED Fire Relief Fund, please visit: https://www.dougtimber.org/archie-creek-fire-relief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.