Subscription cancelations aren’t a new thing in newspapers. Neither are angry readers. Heck, they both date all the way back to the days of Ben Franklin’s printing press.
And just like other small-town newspapers across the country, The News-Review is no stranger to both praise and criticism for the articles we’ve run through the years. But some feedback we received earlier this month for guest columns we published have us scratching our heads.
In case you need a reminder, you may recall the Oct. 18 guest column from Dr. John Powell at Evergreen Family Medicine in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Powell argued in favor of the Great Barrington Declaration, a proposed approach to fighting the worldwide pandemic which focuses on protecting vulnerable, health-compromised individuals while allowing normally healthy individuals to go about living their daily, normal lives. The column drew scorn and praise alike, with some people saying his comments echoed their thoughts for the past four months while others found every reason to condemn everything he said.
Three days later, we published a guest column from Joseph Yetter, a retired Army Colonel and family doctor who argued that the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, one that included ignoring warnings from scientists, helped perpetuate the ongoing crisis. It also drew praise and scorn, with some people leaving comments on our website thanking Yetter for his column.
Several readers, however, went so far as to cancel their subscriptions, with one going so far as to ask how we could print that “liberal garbage.”
Come on, folks.
Trust us when we say we understand how politically polarized some people have become, and it’s taken a while to get to this point. And what’s happened is ironic.
Back as recently as the 1980s or even the early 2000s, people, just like today, had their political beliefs formulated early on but limited news sources. For most people here, there was one local newspaper and regional papers along with three local news stations, in essence, giving two to three options for news. Now, with the advent of the internet, there’s countless news sources to choose from. Then, just like now, people were encouraged to seek multiple news sources to formulate an intelligent opinion. Now, critically choosing one from countless choices is an overwhelming task, so most people default to the news source that fits their core values.
We completely understand what most people’s core values are here in Douglas County. There’s still a lot of blue-collar families. There’s a high population of senior citizens along with active, reserve and retired military. There’s also a lot of new people in the area — many who have longed to escape the congested and crowded cities in favor of wide-open spaces and a slower pace of life.
We also recognize that this is a conservative area — the 33,855 registered Republicans out of 84,090 registered voters in Douglas County are a testament to that. But the 17,359 registered Democrats, 26,989 unaffiliated voters and 4,200 registered independents, along with many others, are also part of our community. That makes Douglas County a hotbed for different ideas and viewpoints, and every person is entitled to an opinion. You could almost argue we’re part of the original social media, except that we provide a cooling-off period for responses to opinions that social media giants like Facebook and Twitter do not.
That’s where we come in. Our goal is to take those ideas people have and, so long as they have a documented source of information, present them to the community to start a conversation. We also include opinion pieces from publications around the world not because we agree with them, but because we believe our readers deserve different viewpoints to make a well-informed decision on who to vote for or what stance to take on an issue. Even Franklin printed letters to the editor in his twice-per-week paper in the 1730s, and it’s a practice far older than our Constitutional Republic.
Are we going to make someone else mad? Are we going to publish something else that someone won’t like? You bet. But at least afford us the opportunity to inform and educate the public the way a true patriot like Franklin did.
(1) comment
I agree with this editorial. It's important to expose ourselves to opposing points-of-view. As long as the N-R allows readers to comment freely on what is printed I don't see a problem. I personally disagreed with Dr. Powell and agreed with Dr. Yetter. I appreciate the fact that I had the opportunity to say so. I'm also glad that Dr. Powell's opinion pieces have been printed, although I have disagreed with all of them. He is a person of standing in the community with the power to make decisions that could impact thousands of patients. I want to know his ideas, even when I disagree with them.
