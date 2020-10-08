Hey, you.
Yeah, you. The one who has been coming to downtown Roseburg to smash up the windows of the Douglas County Republican Headquarters.
You, the person who has spray-painted profanities on the wall multiple times. You, the person who forced that organization to spend thousands of dollars to make repairs to the front of its storefront.
Stop. Just stop.
You’re not doing anyone any favors by committing the same crime over, and over, and over again. If anything, you’re only creating an extra stressor on what many people already consider to be a stressful election year.
By the way, for those of you who haven’t been keeping track, the county’s GOP headquarters, according to the Roseburg Police Department, was vandalized either late Monday or early Tuesday. The headquarters for the political party — the predominant political party in Douglas County — has been vandalized multiple times this year.
Not just three times. Or four. Or even five. The incident early this week was the sixth time it’s been vandalized. And for as much as Roseburg Glass Co. likely appreciates the extra business its gotten as a result of the attacks, it’s an expense no business or organization should have to endure multiple times.
“This year we’re out about $10,000 in glass breakage and having to paint over the nasty graffiti,” Douglas County Republican Chairperson Valynn Currie told our senior reporter, Carisa Cegavske. “Frankly I’m just tired of it.”
Who can blame her?
No doubt, both the Democratic and Republican parties have done their fair share of finger pointing leading up to next month’s general election. It’s safe to say many Democrats despise President Donald Trump. They blame him for everything from the coronavirus pandemic to the recent recession and view him as corrupt and racist, among other things. Meanwhile, Republicans have shot back by calling Democrats the “radical left,” with some claiming the party wants to do nothing more than to turn the United States into the world’s next communist stronghold.
In recent months, that’s come straight to the front doors of many Douglas County residents whose political signs, regardless if they support President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, are either stolen or severely damaged.
Either one, weather it’s theft or vandalism, is still a crime, and what continues to happen to the local Republican headquarters even more reprehensible. In spite of what side you’re on, suppressing political opinions with violence is wrong.
It also makes many of us look back at the days of previous presidential elections when the candidates, and the people who were voting for them, could be civil to one another in spite of differing political viewpoints. Regardless, that’s still a worthwhile goal for all of us to aim for, especially since hate and polarization helped get us to this point.
To the person who continues to come downtown to commit crimes, hear this: Your immaturity is showing.
To everyone else: Let’s look to do better and be better.
