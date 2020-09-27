Douglas County is no stranger to tragedy.
Likewise, the people of Douglas County are no stranger to overcoming tragedy. We’ve shown that.
We’ll overcome this one, too.
Many residents of Glide and Idleyld Park, in the aftermath of the ashes left by the Archie Creek Fire, are still trying to make sense of everything that’s happened in the past month. The town with scenery beautiful enough to be in a feature motion picture and small enough that everyone knows everyone is reeling after homes and possessions, and even some pets, are gone forever.
Thankfully, no human lives were lost, but hundreds of lives were forever changed. Even the lives of the people who live in the area long after we’re gone have been affected — some think it will be at least two generations before the forestland comes back to the level it was before the fire started in the early part of the month.
We share our grief with all of the other communities who lost far more than we have. In Phoenix and Talent, the number of homes lost reached more than 2,300. The logging town of Detroit, east of Salem, also sustained heavy structural loss. And unlike the Archie Creek Fire, where no human life was lost as a result of the blaze, other communities weren’t as fortunate.
Yet the effects of the Archie Creek Fire will still be felt, and seen, in the years and decades to come — much like another tragedy that happened in Douglas County nearly five years ago.
On Oct. 1, 2015, the mass shooting at Umpqua Community College drew national headlines along with media coverage from around the world. Likewise, our grief-stricken community tried to force itself to try to make sense of such a senseless act. In some cases, it didn’t happen.
Just like the fire, these scars may not go away in our lifetimes. But unlike the victims of the fire, who can rebuild their homes and replace their possessions, the people who died as the result of the mass shooting can’t be replaced.
One could argue the two tragedies are very different, and they’d be right. They’re also similar.
In Glide, the hashtag #GlideStrong was born this past week as a social-media shoutout to those who lost so much, much like the #UCCStrong hashtag is still used occasionally but re-emerges more often around the anniversary of the shooting.
At UCC, kindness and compassion were plentiful in the immediate aftermath. The community did all it could to support not only the survivors of the shooting, but the families of the fatalities. In Glide, and even Roseburg, stacks of donated clothing, toys, bicycles and tricycles have been there for anyone who wants it, and dozens of local restaurants have provide free food and drink for those displaced.
All of that is no surprise, although the way this year has played out, it would be surprising if there wasn’t another obstacle for all of us to overcome. Our community, however, has proven kindness and compassion prevails in these situations.
When the time comes, we’ll do it again.
