What is a short-faced bear? What does a Columbian mammoth look like? How big was the ancient giant beaver? Were they all in Douglas County? How did they get here? Answers to this and more playing at your Douglas County Museum of History and Natural History over spring break.
Did you know that your Douglas County Museum was chosen as the second most popular destination to visit out of Oregons top 100?
Be informed, rather than left out. See you there. Mr. Short-Faced Bear.
Rodney Greene
Roseburg
