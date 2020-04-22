Stuart Liebowitz
On April 22, 1970, 20 million people came out to celebrate and demand environmental protections for the planet.
The year before, the fire on Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River brought awareness to the problem of chemical waste disposal. Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” had already raised alarms on the danger of deadly pesticides. Landmark legislation immediately followed, including the Clean Air and Water Acts and the Endangered Species Act.
The ozone layer is healing, and lead from gasoline no longer poisons our children. Today, the air is cleaner, water is safer and the biological diversity we cherish is protected.
Still, on this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, many environmental challenges remain. Here in Douglas County, these local groups are working to protect this mosaic of the web of life:
Umpqua WatershedsFounded in 1995. Dedicated to the protection and restoration of the ecosystems of the Umpqua watershed and beyond through education, training, advocacy and ecologically sound stewardship. Through its AmeriCorps environmental education program, hundreds of children visited Crater Lake National Park and participated in in-school and after school environmental education programs.
The AmeriCorps is providing three to four new online activities each week to experiment and unearth interesting information about our watersheds in the HOME Explorer series. The Conservation and Restoration Committees work to address environmental issues ranging from monitoring and commenting on agency action on public land to finding ecologically sound ways of restoring land degraded by human activity.
Douglas County Global Warming Coalition.Founded in 2004, the coalition is a catalyst for promoting a healthy climate for our community and future generations, and identifying and sharing solutions through awareness advocacy and collaboration. Droughts and unprecedented wildfires in the Pacific Northwest have brought home the impact of climate change.
Working with climate activists across the state, the coalition successfully put Oregon on a path to significantly reduce its climate pollution. Each year, the coalition brings local and nationally known experts to present the latest scientific information on climate change. The annual Green and Solar Tour highlights the latest solutions to global warming.
Native Plant Society of OregonStarted in 1961, it captured the growing interest in the beauty and complexity of nature, and interest tied to a new awareness that the preservation of the natural world required action. Building on the progress since the first Earth Day made in cleaning our environment, NPSO works with the public in the field, legislatively and the Oregon Department of Agriculture to expand the study and conservation of our plant heritage.
Umpqua Valley Migratory Bird Day FestivalThis annual festival is a collaboration of federal, state and public agencies providing information of the current migratory bird theme and local conservation concerns. Public awareness is crucial to migratory bird conservation. Informed citizens can make a tremendous contribution to maintaining healthy bird populations.
The festival highlights the need for conservation of migratory birds, their habitats, the threats they face, their ecological importance and the need for international cooperation to preserve them. It is a fun family day spent learning about birds through interpretive displays, games, hands-on projects and live bird displays.
The SteamboatersFounded in 1966, it preserves, promotes and restores the natural production of wild fish populations — especially steelhead — the habitat that sustains them and the unique aesthetic values of the North Umpqua River for present and future generations. Its objectives include protecting, preserving and restoring fish habitat, including adequate and consistent flows of high-quality water in the North Umpqua River and its tributaries, and working to restore the river system’s wild fish stocks to a sustainable level that is consistent with optimum natural population numbers.
Umpqua Valley Audubon SocietyFosters the appreciation, conservation and enjoyment of birds and their habitats in the Umpqua Valley and beyond. UVAS programs, field trips and other activities focus on educating and entertaining participants to enhance knowledge of birds, their habitats and threats to their survival.
The annual Swift Watch program at Stewart Park each fall celebrates the southbound migration of the Vaux’s swift. UVAS also works to ensure the needs of birds are considered in public agency decision making
North Umpqua FoundationA river-focused organization that informs and educates, distills ideas, provides analyses and serves our community and the river. The foundation works to involve people in river appreciation and protection by offering hands-on activities. Values include appreciation of the unique wild nature and extraordinary landscape of the North Umpqua River and a belief that rivers should function as naturally as possible.
On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, let us commit to working with our local organizations to meet the environmental challenges of today.
