I would like to make a comment regarding an article in the Feb. 14 issue of The News Review regarding part of Oregon merging with Idaho:
I lived in Idaho in the 1980’s. Idaho has changed in the last 40 years, and Boise now has a population that controls the rest of Idaho, like Portland controlling Oregon and other large states with one large city. Maybe the voting system should be updated so that the rural population has equal say.
The northern part this state wants to make Oregon a popular vote state. Put an initiative on the ballot to make all counties a popular vote county. Each county votes the majority vote. Each county gets one vote. The outcome of the election will count as one vote per county for all 36 counties; 36 votes for a statewide measure. Popular vote, not populous vote.
Lonnie Hunt
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.