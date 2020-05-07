I am writhing this on May 3. As of today, in Oregon there have been 2,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 109 deaths attributed to the virus.
I have relatives living in Taiwan that I talk to on a regular basis. Their population is approximately six times larger than Oregon. As of today, they have 432 conformed cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths caused by the virus. Why are their rates so low and ours comparatively higher?
In talking to my relatives I believe there are several reasons, but the primary reason, in my opinion, is that they have a long history of wearing masks in public. In Taiwan, it is considered extremely rude to go in public without a mask if you have a cold or any other similar other symptoms of any kind. This has been true for many years, not just recently.
Starting tomorrow, Costco is requiring all people that enter the store to wear masks. I have heard and heard of people I know complaining loudly about this new requirement. It's a free country, and they are certainly within their rights to not shop there and to not wear a mask ever, but I think they are shortsighted and selfish.
For most people wearing a mask should not be a big deal, and it has been proven to be effective in preventing the spreading of disease. You can bet that in the future if I have a cold and need to go out in public, I will wear a mask.
I applaud the management at Costco for thinking highly enough of their members and employees to want to protect them as best they can. I wish other businesses would be so caring and smart.
Toby Notenboom
Winchester
