Editorial: What the weekend looks like

A week ago, we announced that the Saturday edition of The News-Review was transforming into a digital-only product. It was news that caused anxiety for some, jubilation in others, but indifference to most.
In response to the news, I received complaints, story suggestions, subscription questions and even a few business plans. But mostly, those who called were worried about the reduction of news in Douglas County.
Without it, they said, who would capture the triumphant sports moment? Who would follow the Roseburg City Council meetings? Who would tell the many stories of goodwill that happen in our community on a daily basis?
And perhaps most importantly, who would publish the puzzle?
Simply put: We will.
Getting rid of the Saturday print edition doesn’t mean that the amount of news is diminishing, we’re just changing the way it’s being delivered.
Compared to just three years ago, the number of people reading local news at nrtoday.com has skyrocketed, as are the number of people who are hungry for a digital-only subscription. In order to meet those readers where they are, we’re refocusing some of our resources to improve our digital products.
But that doesn’t mean we’re ignoring our valued print subscribers. In fact, quite the opposite. After speaking to a number of you, we’ve decided to make a few changes — some that were suggested to us — to make sure that the content you love still shows up on your doorstep.
First, all of the local content from Saturday’s paper is running in either Friday or Sunday’s newspaper. Sports scores will appear first online on Friday night, but in-depth recaps will roll off the press in time for your Sunday morning cup of coffee. The education section also moved to Sunday, as did the weekend obituaries, Kid Scoop, Brainworks, the comics — and the puzzles. Home and Garden and a few other features are publishing on Friday.
Second, those who had a weekend-only subscription will now receive Friday and Sunday newspapers. That subscription, and all of the other packages we offer, can be found at www.nrtoday.com/subscribe or by calling 541-672-3321.
Third, we will not be increasing our rates in 2021. We know times are tough — we’re certainly not immune from the economic struggles caused by COVID-19 — but we want to make sure that the thoughtful, innovative and impactful journalism we produce on a daily basis is affordable.
I said this a few weeks ago, but it bears repeating: We’re not going anywhere. We’re committed to being the most timely and accurate source of news, information and entertainment in Douglas County, and we couldn’t be more proud to have the support of this great community.
