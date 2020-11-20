Charles Lee
The United States Supreme Court, including new Justice Amy Coney Barrett, heard argument Nov. 5 in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. The issue is whether Catholic Social Services can participate in Pennsylvania’s foster child adoption program without following the statutory law that requires that adoptions be processed without discrimination on the basis of the sexual orientation of the prospective adoptive parents.
Catholic Social Services objects that following the law interferes with the free exercise of religion because it says its Catholic faith disapproves of same sex adoptive parents.
Catholic Social Services asks the Supreme Court to overrule Employment Division v. Smith, a 1990 Supreme Court case from Roseburg. In the Smith case, two ADAPT employees were fired for smoking peyote in a Native American religious ceremony, and then were denied unemployment compensation because they were terminated for violating a statute.
The courts accepted that the peyote ritual was part of the Native American religion. Roseburg lawyers David Morrison and Suann Lovendahl argued in the Oregon Supreme Court that punishing them for using peyote violated their rights to freely exercise their religion, but Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in the majority opinion in the Supreme Court that religious belief and practice does not excuse persons from obeying general statutory laws.
Oregon law prohibited the use of peyote, and so the use of peyote was prohibited regardless of the religious beliefs of the peyote users.
The lesson of the case from Roseburg is that general laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation prohibit Catholic Social Services from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation even if such discrimination is an important part of the Catholic faith as practiced by Catholic Social Services.
It will be fascinating to see how Justice Barrett deals with the conflict between the words of her mentor, Justice Scalia, and the assertions of many today that the free exercise of religion gives individuals and churches the authority to discriminate or the authority to ignore community-wide regulations on assemblages of persons.
The 1990 case was decided by a conservative majority comprising Justices Scalia, White, Stevens and Kennedy, along with Chief Justice Rehnquist. The judges who dissented argued that Oregon’s ban on peyote in connection with the Native American religion violated the constitutional prohibition on interfering with the free exercise of religion were liberal judges Harry Blackmun, William Brennan and Thurgood Marshall.
I hope that today’s conservative majority court can thoughtfully analyze Justice Scalia’s reasoning in 1990 in light of today’s political environment. After all, as Justice Scalia relied upon the original intent of the founding fathers, just so changes in the political environment should not change the interpretation of the extent of the constitution’s protection of the free exercise of religion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.