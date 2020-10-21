John Snow took the handle off the Broad Street pump.
Everyone who has studied public health knows the story: in 1854, a cholera epidemic raged through Soho, in London. Through his investigations, John Snow determined that people using water from that well were the ones dying from cholera. He convinced very reluctant local authorities to allow removal of the handle from the pump the well, and the epidemic ended. The story is complicated, and it was another three decades before the vibrio that causes cholera was even identified. But the core of the story shows the importance of operating based on evidence, and of leadership.
On Sept. 11, 2020, the same day we commemorated the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on September 11, 2001, the Editor-in-Chief of the academic journal Science, H. Holden Thorp, wrote that President Donald Trump is a dangerous liar, who lied about the coronavirus crisis and, “demoralized the scientific community and cost countless lives in the United States” by muzzling health officials and sowing confusion.
Countless lives? Maybe. More about the count, later.
Trump, in a series of interviews with Bob Woodward, indicated that he knew at least by Feb. 7 that the virus was airborne, deadly, affected young people, and was about five times as deadly as the most “strenuous” influenza. But, even after knowing this, he went on to reassure the public that it was no worse than the flu, that young people were highly resistant, and that the infections would be down from 15 to just about zero in a few days, and would soon disappear “like magic.”
“I wanted to always play it down,” Trump told Woodward. “I still like playing it down.” “Playing it down” involved firing experts, gutting agencies, hiring sycophants, having PR flacks speak instead of scientists, and making sure that almost anyone on camera — including the Vice President — hailed Trump’s leadership. Shelving pandemic plans from prior administrations, and closing down viral research in Wuhan had already been accomplished.
Now, about the numbers, since the disease did not disappear “like magic.”
Let’s compare what happened among some countries. The U.S. and South Korea had their first known cases on the same date: January 20th. South Korea responded vigorously. As of today, we have had close to 221,000 deaths in the U.S.; that is, about 650 deaths per million population, and South Korea has had seven deaths per million population. It seems that our response was less than 1% as good as Korea’s.
New Zealand did even better: Six deaths per million. Had our response been nearly as competent as those countries, more than 200,000 Americans who are now dead would be alive today. The only country with a death rate matching ours is Brazil, where “mini-Trump” Bolsonaro has treated COVID-19 “like a cold.” Sweden, which took a mostly hands-off approach, had 578/million, but Norway had less than 10% of Sweden’s rate.
Bottom line: More than 221,000 Americans are dead. More than 200,000 did not need to die. That’s 74 9/11 attacks, so far. And counting. Had Donald Trump managed COVID-19 in the United States as well as Jacinda Ardern has managed the disease in New Zealand, the total number of U.S. deaths would now be less than 1% of what they actually are under Trump. Note also that many more people who do not die of COVID-19 have severe lifetime health consequences, including heart attacks, strokes, and severe lung disease — and long-term neurological sequelae.
“Trump was not confused or inadequately briefed: He flat-out lied, repeatedly, about science to the American people,” Thorp writes. “This may be the most shameful moment in the history of U.S. science policy.”
Shameful, and deadly. A hundred times worse than it might have been.
John Snow removed the handle of the Broad Street pump in Soho, ending a cholera epidemic. He and the council took decisive action based on science; they didn’t worry about the stock market, public perception, or political considerations.
John Snow did not say that cholera would go away, “like magic,” or that cholera wasn’t any worse than a mild case of the squirts, or that it was a hoax created by political opponents. And he certainly didn’t invite people to go drink the Broad Street water as a political act of defiance.
In 2020, leaders elsewhere in the world took action based on science, and saved hundreds of thousands of lives in their own countries. Here in the United States, with some of the best scientists in the world, and with the best public health institutions in the world, we failed utterly, due to failed leadership.
Public health matters, and leadership matters.
So did a couple of hundred thousand American lives. And counting.
[thumbup] Thank you, Dr. Yetter, for an excellent article.
The Lancet, one of the most respected medical journals, published a view in opposition to the Great Barrington Declaration's promotion of herd immunity. It's called the John Snow Memorandum in honor of the world's first epidemiologist. It has been signed by more than 5,300 scientists, researchers and health care professionals. You can see it here: https://www.johnsnowmemo.com/
