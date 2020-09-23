Former Vice President Joe Biden, Governors Kate Brown Brown (Oregon), Jay Inslee (Washington) and Gavin Newsom (California), environmentalists and other appointed intellectual elites are singing in unison that our grievous loss of life and property from our forest fires are yet another sign of the effects of climate change and, if you say otherwise, you are a climate denier.
They are exercising the tiresome practice of never letting a crisis go to waste. Those sentiments represent nothing more than a kick in the teeth to all of us who have been knocked down and reeling from loss. It is a fact that climate change, real or not, did not produce the sparks of ignition across the Pacific Northwest that is destroying more than 1 million acres (3%) of Oregon’s treasured forest in less than a few days. Bad public policy not only created the condition of 30 years of fuel build up in Oregon’s federal forest, but have now provided the match to get the nightmare started. In the days ahead, we will come to understand that unattended lightning fires, electrical distribution failure and arson will be found as the sources of fire ignition.
The causal relationship between the massive increase in acres burned (currently 500,000 acres per year versus the annual historic average during the 1960s, 70s and 80s of 10,000 acres per year) is the fact that in June of 1991, the Judge Dwyer ruling gave injunctive relief to environmentalists and removed the logger from operating in our national public forests. The Northwest Forest Plan, a 1992 forest management plan authored by Democrats President Clinton, Al Gore, Peter Defazio and the left, has never sold for harvest the 1.2 billion board feet of timber promised, which was a reduction from the historical average sale quantity of 6 BBF from the area called region 6.
The U.S. Forest Service’s annual operating budgeted percentage for firefighting has risen from 16% of budget then to nearly 60% today. Pre 1991, the loggers working in any given forest area would join forces to respond immediately to all fire starts and quickly extinguish the fire in collaboration and direction of all landowners comprised of US Forest Service (USFS), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), state and private.
Since 1991, the BLM, state and private landowners are still functioning well under the old working model, while the USFS has morphed into an ideological driven, bloated firefighting agency. The United States Forest Service mismanages 48% of Oregon’s 30 million acres of forestland, but is responsible for approximately 88% of acres burned and dollars spent each year.
It is one thing when the USFS contains the damage caused by playing with fires within the their jurisdiction to create their ideologically desired landscapes, but it is entirely criminal, in my view, when their “let it burn” policy invades the neighboring 52% of our multiple use working forests that the rest of us enjoy and rely upon.
The USFS admits that the now deadly 200,000 acre Beachie Creek fire burning east of Salem started by lightning on Aug. 16 in the Opal Creek Wilderness. Several years ago, the Chetco Bar Fire burned for 45 days in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness before erupting into the massive fire that threatened the town of Brookings. Lightning-ignited trees in the wilderness areas were allowed to burn. In both cases, the USFS claimed the terrain too difficult.
Really? Helicopter water drops are not hindered by difficult terrain. What difference is there between lighting the match and purposely not dousing a fire (both would imprison an industrial operator)? The pernicious leftist ideology driving the USFS to “create mosaics” by fire from “natural ignition” in wilderness areas, etc. has absolutely got to be replaced by responsible land management. That should include logging, road building, and aggressive fire suppression. The systemic agenda at the USFS is in dire need of complete reform. Environmental zealots have been quoted in the news referring to the USFS as allies to their cause.
It is pathetic how sanguine environmental zealots are about our state’s loss of forest treasure. They take comfort in believing that when our forests recover, that it will still be “protected” from man because of all the land set-asides they created today for our children.
The climate change choir rings hollow as their “call to action” to address climate change will consist of more carbon free energy generation paid for by rate payers of public electric utilities. Our local Pacific Power is a regulated monopoly owned by Berkshire Hathaway (Warren Buffet). Regulated monopolies are allowed a “fair” rate of return on capital expended. The more they spend, the more they make. When regulators require unwise capital spending, power companies have very little incentive to resist bad policy advanced by our leftist regulators.
The utilities’ lavish spending on carbon-free energy replaces adequate spending on power line infrastructure. Think PG&E of Paradise, California. Current evidence suggests that some fires were ignited by electrical power lines.
Three possible causes: 1. Tree blowdown striking power lines, 2. Equipment failure, 3. Wind speeds exceeding engineered designs of system. All three are preventable. Cut the trees, replace equipment and cut-off the power. Pacific Power and regulators will deny in court that ridiculous spending on green energy to combat the existential threat of climate change had anything to do with electrical distribution failure and fire ignition. Many of us think differently. Democratic legislators and governors have been in charge of regulation imposed on rate payers via Pacific Power, as with PG&E of California and need to simply be voted out of office.
The USFS, arsonists, leftist regulators and Democratic leaders in general must be held to account. It is my hope we get started Nov. 3 by voting the Democrats out of office!
Juan Yraguen is the president of Basco Logging Inc. in Sutherlin.
