The Archie Creek Fire was an “unprecedented” event. It was also an “inevitable,” and therefore a “predictable,” event.
There are two reasons that all three adjectives apply: climate change and explosive fuel loading. Half of the public blames climate change. The other half blames mismanagement and fuel loads.
So, what is the truth behind each of these reasons? Is climate change real? Yes. Have historically-recent warming-trends led to a higher likelihood of “100 year” weather events? Yes. Should we anticipate larger, more severe wildfires throughout the West? Indeed, we should!
Who is to blame? The earth’s climate has always been, and will always be, in a continual state of change. Hundreds of factors contribute to this dynamic reality, and the degree to which each factor is impacting climatic variances, at any given time, is in constant flux. No scientific analysis, and no computer model, regardless of the acclaimed sophistication, will ever give us an accurate capacity to understand or predict these phenomena. Anybody who claims to possess this capacity is self-deceived at best, devious at worst, and most certainly void of truth.
The impact of an industrialized human race is a contributing factor to climate change, but by no means can it be measured. You can estimate a country’s carbon dioxide output, but you can’t isolate, calculate and quantify its contribution to an ever-changing dynamic within which are hundreds of other ever-changing contributing factors. China, India and Russia currently produce an over whelming majority of the planet’s industrial pollutants. The United States is far less culpable for our contribution to climate change, and we are becoming less impactful every year.
Extreme environmental regulations on U.S. citizens have had — and will continue to have — very little actual impact on climate change, but the cost to our economy and to the health of our federal forests has been huge! Why? The answer is fuel buildups, and the current levels of combustible biomass in our western forests have never been witnessed before. These fuel loads are unnatural and extreme.
Let’s consider our national forests. Should we anticipate these fuel loads becoming even worse than they are? Yes. Are larger, more deadly fires predictable if no changes are made? Yes. Why is this happening, and who is to blame? The United States Forest Service controls 166,819,068 acres of forestland in the American West. Clearcutting practices and high-extraction mandates were prevalent in the 1950s, 60s, 70s, and 80s, and this converted a large portion of these acres out of “natural forests” and into “managed forests.”
These managed forests were seeded and planted with commercial value in mind. They were knowingly over-stocked with the intention of doing stand-enhancing, pre-commercial thinning at the appropriate time. Managed stands at different stages of maturity are interwoven with unmanaged stands of old growth. This mixed forest contributed huge socio-economic benefits to the citizenry, and wildfire starts were suppressed immediately and aggressively.
Over time, an evolving sequence of environmental laws and regulations metastasized into a drastic change pertaining to the agency’s management model. This change was driven by new listings of “threatened and endangered species” like the spotted-owl, and that listing precipitated legislation called the Northwest Forest Plan.The Forest Service went from “timber-management” to “habitat management” overnight. Eighty percent of the Umpqua became reserves to protect old-growth (LSR’s). This was accompanied by a sweeping cultural change within the agency and as well as an incredible empowerment of the environmental NGO’s who became overseers and enforcers of the new model.
Nearly all management activities in our National Forests ceased, including commercial timber extraction (which provided funding for counties and the agency), pre-commercial thinning (which was preplanned and imperative to forest health), and nearly all road maintenance (which sacrificed untold infrastructure investment). Wildfires became the only viable opportunity to reduce exploding fuel-loads and many fire-starts were allowed to spread and grow. Nearly all other management efforts have been defeated through lawsuits paid for by the U.S. tax-payer, courtesy of “The Equal Access to Justice” law and the environmental groups that employ it.
Fast forward to 2020 and an inevitable, predictable, unprecedented event occurs. It was called The Archie Creek Fire in our neck of the woods, and similar landscapes throughout the west are exploding in flames and communities are evacuating.
This brings us back to climate change and ever-increasing fuel loads. How can we reverse this horrible trend? Unless we can force China, India, and Russia to take immediate extreme actions to reduce their outputs of greenhouse gases, mankind will continue to make significant contributions to climate change. We can destroy our economy with a “Green New Deal,” but our planet’s climate response will be miniscule.
Climate-change is happening. Period. That leaves one potential solution, which is a new management model that recognizes that large high-severity wildfires are more damaging to habitat (and humans) than fuel-reduction through widespread commercial thinning and roadside fuel breaks. Unfortunately, there is a well-funded group of pseudo-environmentalists who have weaponized climate change as part of a comprehensive effort to “fundamentally change America,” and they are preventing our one solution.
