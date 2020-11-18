Fred Dayton
Fifty years ago, the Douglas County Republican Party was struggling to elect local office holders. Many volunteers over the years, built up the Republican Party. Today, your local office holders are primarily Republicans. The funds have been raised to maintain the headquarters downtown.
During this past election cycle, this became a social gathering place with hundreds of people a week passing through.
Did this level of success draw the vandals, destroying windows, stealing merchandise and painting destructive comments? What is the message these vandals are trying to convey? Are they merely angry at the success of the local party, or are they just angry people? The other party does not seem to have this problem.
Over the past few years, the City of Roseburg has invested substantial funds to upgrade the downtown area. The GOP plans fit right into the upgrade of Jackson Street, but can this destruction be stopped? There has been criticism that the city police should be doing more. The reality is the city cannot assign a full-time officer to Jackson Street between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
The Republican Party obtained some photos of the perpetrator with its security system. The man was arrested by police and charged with first-degree criminal mischief on Tuesday.
The city is heavily involved in looking for ways to improve the situation for the homeless. We all hope that this will be successful and reduce the vandalism in our downtown.
There are many realities that are difficult to deal with. Punishment for someone with no assets becomes impossible.
The Douglas County Republican Party reflects the thinking of the majority of the local residents. Yes, we are conservative and many of us will go to extremes to protect our liberty and, in particular, the right to keep and bear arms. We believe in property rights. We want to maintain our high visibility in the community. And yes, we will continue to be a gathering place for like-minded people and sometimes the location for discussion of various political thoughts.
One of the most challenging things for an elected official is to feel that they can maintain contact with the people who elected them. When you are working in the party office and someone approaches you and says “I don’t feel I can speak to an office holder,” where do we go from there? The frequent gatherings at the Republican Office serves that purpose. An important part of headquarters is drawing the candidate and the office holder together with their constituents.
The national news dwells on the political division in the country. This is very evident in the state of Oregon. The rural counties and urban counties do not see the world the same way. Your local Republican Party is a leader in the state on behalf of the rural voter.
If you remember the election in 2016, Donald Trump carried more than 3,000 counties and his opponent carried 130 counties. This reflects the need to strengthen the local party and make truly effective use of the headquarters.
Our relationship with law enforcement continues to be a high point. We are glad there was finally an arrest, and we are encouraging our District Attorney to prosecute to the full extent of the law.
The broken windows and the unpleasant graffiti will not stop the Republican Party from promoting our local candidates and we encourage the citizens to make use of headquarters.
Gather away. But follow the Covid guidelines which, based on photos right before the election, you all have not been doing.
If memory serves right, Fred was photographed wearing a mask while inspecting returns on election night, unlike those other infamous GOP characters.
You're masked up and socially distancing during these meetings, right? It's important.
