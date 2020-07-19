John Powell
On July 8, I wrote a letter to the governor and my state representatives with the request that they reconsider our state’s public approach to this pandemic. Some may reasonably ask, “What gives you the right to provide an opinion or recommendation to our governor? You are not an epidemiologist.”
Epidemiologists work with large data and models to base their policy recommendations. A family physician deals directly with patients and the current reality.
Both perspectives are important. A jet pilot does not build his own aircraft, but the engineers who do had better talk to the pilots. A respectful conversation is critical for a functional result. Likewise, it is imperative that there is respectful bidirectional communication between physicians who are treating patients and public health policy makers.
I am a family physician with 27 years of experience practicing medicine in the outpatient and hospital settings. I am the director of hospital and urgent care services for our medical group. I treat all age groups with acute and chronic health problems.
While I do not hold myself out as an expert of infectious disease or epidemiology, I do have a perspective to share. It is critical to evaluate the quality of medical research, available data and consultant opinions in my role as a physician and advocate for my patients. There is an important role for physicians, who can assimilate many small pieces of data, weigh them against clinical realities, recognize patterns of disease, draw on current knowledge across disciplines and consider options for treatment.
It is not uncommon to find disagreement among specialists about the proper course of action, even when treating disease processes that are well understood. While much has been learned about this virus, there are still ambiguities and it is especially important to share decisions together, and not by fiat. Authentic and transparent discussions must occur, because patients and their families have different values, priorities and worldviews. Many people understand that there is not a consensus or settled science on many aspects of the public health measures taken to date. It is painfully obvious that there are political, economic, medical and social implications for public health decisions currently being made.
My letter represents a physician’s attempt to provide a balanced perspective. There is evidence that by taking an overly reductionist infectious disease viewpoint, we are missing some real harm to non-COVID-19 health issues and social determinants of health. These factors are not headlining the Johns Hopkins, Oregon Health Authority, and certainly not mainstream media reports, but they are real.
Not all data and research carry equal value. It is quite easy to find different opinions among physicians, infectious disease experts and scientists about COVID-19. Who do you believe?
Physicians from the WHO, CDC, prestigious medical centers, academic centers and researchers around the world have different perspectives on the data. As knowledge about this virus has increased exponentially, opinions about the public health approach remain divergent, in part because our personal and institutional risk tolerance varies greatly.
I have immersed myself in learning about this virus by reviewing many expert opinions, research studies and data across the globe. I correlate all of this with my own experience as a physician providing care for individuals with COVID-19 and all other health concerns. It is on this basis that I sent the letter to the governor and policymakers.
I have chosen to share my impressions with Evergreen patients and my community as we consider alternative options to this pandemic. A version of the letter can be found on www.efmpc.com under the “Evergreen’s Response to COVID” tab.
Live well to be well.
(1) comment
Thank you for some responsible information; backed with real data.
