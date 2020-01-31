Robert Leo Heilman
During the recent Richmond, Virginia, gun rights rally, one of the participants asked a question that I’m sure many of those protestors felt was eminently reasonable: “What’s the point of a Second Amendment rally if you don’t bring your guns?”
It is a good question, and one that has a reasonable answer: “Because you need to persuade people who don’t particularly like guns that you aren’t scary people, if you hope to preserve those rights.”
It is really as simple as that.
Decades worth of polling have consistently shown that most Americans do not favor unrestricted gun purchases or, for that matter, unrestricted possession of firearms. If that is not your position, then you are in the minority — and it is a bedrock principle of politics that success comes from broadening your base. The only way to broaden that base is by appealing to the sensibilities of people who are unsure about your movement.
While it is our right, as Americans, to carry weapons and to wear bulletproof vests, helmets and camouflage military-style clothing to a rally, it’s not a smart thing to do when, by looking harmless and ordinary, you can instead gain listeners from others who also dress normally and who don’t go out to public protests heavily armed. Impressions stay longer and are felt more deeply than opinions expressed through words. “Make a good impression,” is more than just good advice for a job interview. It is critically important to success in politics.
How you present your case often matters more than the truth of what you are trying to say about an issue. Charlton Heston’s famous, “… when they pry it out of my cold dead hands,” speech did more harm than good to the gun rights movement by implying a threat and thereby convincing large numbers of people that gun owners are unreasonable and violence-prone people. The remark certainly helped the National Rifle Association’s members to feel a sense of pride and solidarity but they are a minority of Americans — a minority that, if they hope to succeed, need the help of the majority.
The rally in Richmond also featured calls for a civil war in order to protect Americans’ Second Amendment rights, which, coupled with the participation of citizen militia groups, created unnecessary public relations problems for the movement by reaffirming the image of its activists as angry and violent people. As with many movements, both conservative and liberal, the support of extremists is always more of a hindrance than a help.
So much of our political dialog has been couched in simplistic terms that it becomes difficult at times for people to distinguish the lunatic fringes from the core of their otherwise reasonable movements. If both the Ku Klux Klan and the Republican National Committee both call themselves conservatives, the Klan gains credibility and the GOP loses credibility as a result. Judging people to be guilty by association isn’t logical or fair, but it is an inevitable result in public affairs. It has long ago been pointed out that if you sleep with the dogs, you’re apt to wake up with fleas.
Nonviolent civil disobedience has repeatedly been a successful strategy because it is non-threatening to the general population, but frightening to oppressors. The training process for that kind of protest brings many benefits to both the movements that practice it and to the people who participate. One of its core behaviors is the avoidance of anger in thought, speech and action. Just because no overt violence on the part of protestors occurs, as in the Malhuer Wildlife Refuge occupation, it doesn’t make the protest a nonviolent one. Threats and intimidation are themselves forms of violence. Subtler ones than punching somebody, but violence nonetheless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.