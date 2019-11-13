Last month, one of my neighbors mentioned that the Sutherlin School District school board was considering another bond measure for next year. In 2018, the district had asked community members to pass a $42 million capital improvement bond, but the measure failed by nearly 66 percent.
Had the bond passed, the portion of our local property taxes that supported schools would have increased by $2.13 per thousand of assessed value, in addition to the current $4.0815 rate per thousand for our school district.
When the bond failed, some allegedly suggested that “selfish” older people in the community were to blame because they weren’t willing to support our local schools and school-aged children. Sadly, an issue that could have provided us with an opportunity for community building had become contentious and divisive.
In one of my previous lives, I was an educational researcher and traveled to school districts all over the country. I’ve seen some of the best and worst facilities you could imagine. A few weeks ago, my husband, also a retired educator, and I decided to see the district facilities for ourselves. Our hearts sunk; we were familiar with research that has found connections between physical learning environments and academic outcomes. The need for capital improvements was clear.
Aware that I had an interest in the school bond issue, District Superintendent Terry Prestianni invited me to meet with him. We both agreed the school district has some very real needs.
Prestianni explained the state uses a formula after the local taxes are collected to determine how much money the district will receive. He said, “Schools can use general fund money for maintenance and improvements, but the funding model has not supported districts at a level that allows that to happen. Boards and districts have put as much of the money into classrooms and students as possible to support their needs, leaving little for capital improvement projects. (School) districts are faced with aging buildings that are difficult and costly to replace or renovate to meets the changing needs of our student populations. “
In spite of the evident need, the superintendent and I both recognized that without solid support from older community members, it would be very difficult to pass any bond measure. Even in 2017, U.S. Census data revealed that voters over 55-years-old already represented 37% of our community population (slightly over 50% of the eligible voters in Sutherlin). Projections from the Population Research Center at PSU suggest the percentage of older adults in our community (and Douglas County) will only increase in the coming years.
While support from older community members is important, we also talked about the challenges that some of our aging population faces. Some of my neighbors still work, but many of us are now living on fixed incomes. A few of my neighbors have tried to survive on little more than Social Security income. The average Social Security check is $1,422 per month. Potential cuts to Social Security have resulted in an increased sense of financial uncertainty for many.
Medicare premiums are also deducted from Social Security each month. As we age, we have more costly medical issues. Medicare alone does not cover the cost of many healthcare needs (including dental, vision, hearing, and long-term care costs). A 2015 report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projected (at an estimated cost of $138,000) that half of adults currently 65 and older will eventually need care-giving assistance or long-term care.
As older community members anticipate the years ahead, responsible aging can become a greater priority. Part of responsible aging means home maintenance is necessary to preserve the primary asset needed for health care and other costs many of us will eventually face. Fighting standing water from development run-off, protecting our homes from mold, insects, and rodents, replacing aging furnaces, and budgeting for re-roofing is part of responsibly preserving our homes.
As a community, it can be useful to recognize that our needs and realities are different based on age and circumstances. Susan Rochester, who has been a Sutherlin resident for 32 years and had taught at Sutherlin High School, suggested that listening to different perspectives and understanding why people feel the way they do about issues could be a first step towards building respect and creating a stronger community.
Once we have a foundation of mutual understanding and respect, we will then have the potential to move beyond false choices and blame. Together, it is possible to brainstorm new solutions for the common good. We can be stronger and better together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.