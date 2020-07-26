Richard Heard
When initial planning of the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center began, we knew the importance of building a project with a wide base of support and a solid foundation.
Designing a facility and programs that improve health care access, create jobs, and grow the economy in Douglas County is a big task, and it only works if we have buy-in from a network of local and state partners. And while no one could have predicted what 2020 would hold, we knew from the outset that our plan had to be sturdy and resilient to face any challenge that would arise.
Suffice it to say, 2020 has been that challenge. But because of the investment of time and energy by the coalition of stakeholders and an unwavering vision on the greater goal ahead, we continue to move forward despite the obstacles that have emerged.
The statewide effort to contain the spread of coronavirus has touched the life of every Oregonian. The largest direct impact on the Medical Workforce Center has been the decline in lottery revenue, which forced the state to cancel a $273 million bond sale planned for the spring of 2021.
The Legislature had approved $10 million of that sale to help fund the Medical Workforce Center. Cancelling the sale was not a decision by the Legislature or governor to cut funding to this or any other project, but part of an automatic trigger built into the state’s bond sale system to ensure debt doesn’t outpace revenue.
There is no mechanism to allow the bond sale for certain projects when a reduction is needed – it’s all or nothing.
This sets the project on a difference course for funding but doesn’t alter our overall objective, vision, or progress on several crucial aspects of the development.
Because our project has already been vetted by legislators and is moving steadily through the Oregon Solutions process, we’re confident in our ability to find a replacement source of funding. We are currently exploring non-lottery bond options, or may seek a straight-forward re-authorization in the 2021 Legislative Session.
Speaking of Oregon Solutions, we are moving into the second phase of their process as we search for a physical location to build the facility. The first phase included interviews with community members, elected officials, and agency directors to create a picture of the perception of the effort. The resulting report, released in May, provided recommendations on next steps to ensure the process addresses everyone’s needs. It re-affirmed our mission statement – providing desperately needed health care workers in Southern Oregon, creating a pathway to living-wage jobs, and supporting economic growth.
The report also showed that some stakeholders put a higher value on the educational quality of the project, while others are focused on the economic development and opportunities. We are tasked with accomplishing both and believe this is the right project to do it.
Our planning and implementation phase includes building a program catalogue with our partners at George Fox University, planning to hire faculty and recruit students, addressing infrastructure and housing challenges, and, our current top priority, finding the best location.
To accomplish this, we are drafting a long-term roadmap with the understanding that there will likely be more unforeseen obstacles in our path. No project of this scale is without them.
As we prepare for what’s ahead, we’re reaching out to more community partners as we build the plan from the ground up. We’ve loaded our website with resources and videos of board meetings to make sure the public can stay involved along the way.
There is a lot of enthusiasm around the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center, and we’re looking forward to sharing each step of the process.
(0) comments
