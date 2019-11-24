Melanie Prummer
I have been a member on the Umpqua Health Alliance’s Community Advisory Council since 2012. The council is made up of local community members and health care organizations from across Douglas County. We work to evaluate local needs, issues and strategies to increase access and improve the delivery of services.
One of our functions is to provide funding for community-based programs and initiatives that help create a healthier Douglas County.
During my tenure I have witnessed significant changes, and I am proud to say that UHA Leadership has empowered the council to make more decisions and provide input about the community’s experiences around health care issues. I would encourage other community members to join us, either by applying to become a member of the council when there are vacancies or attending the meetings, which are open to the public.
The council hit a milestone this year in granting over $1 million to make possible all kinds of local programs and projects that have elevated community health and improved access to care. Many thousands of local Douglas County residents have benefited as a result.
Among the local projects that have received funding is the newly opened North County Health Clinic in Drain operated by Aviva Health (formerly Umpqua Community Health Center). Many residents had been going to the emergency room for care because “it’s the closest provider,” and up to 33% of children did not have access to a regular doctor. The clinic is a monumental step in increasing local access to primary care, including routine exams and screenings, immunizations, and chronic care management.
We have also helped increase local access to mental health care services. Chronic issues like depression impact over a quarter of all adult residents, and suicide rates are among the highest in Oregon. UHA helped fund the training of over 700 health care and early childhood professionals in Adverse Childhood Experiences and the impact on health across the lifespan, as well as helping fund a core team to receive training on how to embed a trauma-informed culture into practices in Douglas County.
Funding from the council helped construct the Chadwick Clubhouse in Roseburg that is operated by the Douglas County Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The clubhouse provides a free and safe space for those who are learning to manage serious chronic mental illness and return to daily life. I have taken the time to meet some of the members and am impressed with the structured activities and support for its membership.
The council has also helped transform community health by promoting healthier lifestyles. This includes supporting the Umpqua Community Veg Education Group’s Total Health Improvement Program, an evidence-based disease prevention program that teaches participants about nutrition and how to eat healthier. Around 1,000 people have gone through the program in the past three years and seen profound results, including significant weight loss, lower cholesterol and lower blood pressure.
Douglas County residents are best served through local, community-based programs that take into account the unique needs and challenges we face, particularly as a rural community. UHA and its local partners have made steady progress in improving community health on many different fronts from reducing barriers to care to raising awareness about the value of healthier lifestyles.
It’s exciting to see where local innovation and collaboration will take us next in creating a healthier Douglas County. I am looking forward to seeing what the future brings under the CCO 2.0 contract.
