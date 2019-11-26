Wayne Brady
The Nov. 3 article in The News-Review about the proposed Crater Lake Wilderness reads like a paid advertisement from Umpqua Watersheds.
I would like to know from what Umpqua Watersheds is trying to protect these areas. What are they saving Crater Lake National Park from? No logging occurs within its boundary and no off-road motorized recreation is allowed.
The rest of the areas were analyzed during the Roadless Area Review process in the early 1970’s. They were designated as Roadless Areas in the Umpqua National Forest Land Use Plan of 1978, and designated as Roadless Recreation Areas, or in one case a Research Natural Area, in the 1990 Umpqua National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan. The primary use goal was for recreation and wildlife habitat, no roads. Logging only allowed for salvage of fire kill, no permanent roads are allowed.
Susan Applegate was quoted as saying “everything around here has been logged” while walking inside the Bulldog Rock Un-Roaded Recreation Area. That is far from the truth, a technique preservationists are known for. In the Mid-Steamboat Watershed Analysis, conducted by the North Umpqua Ranger District the wildlife biologist indicated 50% of the steamboat drainage was in native stands of timber. That certainly does not fit the description Susan would like you to believe.
The 1990 Northwest Forest Plan heaped Key Watershed, Late Succesional Reserves and Aquatic Conservation Strategies protection on top of existing protections. Total annual timber harvest on the forest is at 33 million board feet, down from 330+ million, resulting in lost timber receipts to the county. So logging is not the threat to the proposed wilderness areas.
What everyone can see is the danger from un-controlled wildfires. And making more area into wilderness will exacerbate the task of controlling the fires. That will result in more huge un-controlled fires, more dead old growth trees and yes more dead forest wildlife.
This wilderness will increase recreation use in the area and benefit business in Roseburg and surrounding area, another of the proffered benefits by Umpqua Watersheds. If that were true then the designation of the Rogue-Umpqua, Thielsen, and Boulder Wilderness in 1984 which totaled over 109,000 acres, should have done wonders for the local economy. But I haven’t seen evidence of that. Look at the demise of Tiller since that designation.
Part of the requirement for increased recreation use would be access to those wilderness areas. The last time I looked, you couldn’t find the main Boulder Creek Trail for the fallen burnt trees. And the other four trails in Boulder Creek haven’t been maintained since the year after it was designated. I have heard similar complaints about the trails in the Rogue-Umpqua Wilderness. And then there is the horrible condition of Forest Service roads.
Douglas Timber Operators Director Matt Hill clearly stated the problem with wilderness that has been burned; people will not visit them. In my 35½ years in recreation management on the North Umpqua, not once was I ever asked for directions where they could visit a devastated burned area.
The last year the recreation budget on the Umpqua National Forest was any where near adequate, not great, was in 1993. Budgets have plummeted since then. If Congress has not been willing to properly fund recreation and wilderness management with existing wilderness, what makes the proponents think that increasing wilderness will bring more funds to the Umpqua National Forest and increase recreation and benefits to the community? Most of the Umpqua National Forest trail work is completed by volunteer’s, not paid staff.
What is the true reason for this wilderness proposal? First, the rallying cry was protect the spotted owl. That didn’t stop logging, so then it was protect the red tree vole. That didn’t stop logging, so then it was protect steelhead and salmon. Then it was protect the marbled murrelet. Now it’s stop global warming by stopping logging. And while they are at it, lets stop all other activity too. I have never seen positive input from Umpqua Watersheds or any of the other preservation groups active in Oregon on any proposed activity, including recreation projects. The singular goal seems to be stop all activity on the forest.
Is that who we should listen to regarding new wilderness on the Umpqua National Forest? I don’t think so.
What can you do? You can write letters to your congressperson and to the Umpqua National Forest protesting this proposed wilderness boondoggle. You could also write letters to those “80 supporting businesses” (I’m sure they are available on Umpqua Watersheds web page) telling them about how mis-guided they are to support this proposal.
If you do nothing, you will be excluded from more of your land.
