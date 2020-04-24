Alana Lenihan
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners drafted an urgent letter to Gov. Kate Brown, outlining their proposal for a Regional Phase 1 Reopening of Oregon. We believe that calls for this Phase 1 reopening are premature as of April 22.
None of us wants to be in lockdown; all of us want a thriving economy, social interactions, and meaningful work. But it is also the case that none of us wants increased morbidity and mortality in our community, and we do not wish to promote more COVID-19.
The Board of Commissioners of Douglas County cite federal and state guidelines and assert that Douglas County meets the criteria for a Phase 1 reopening. The commissioners indicate that Douglas County meets the gating criteria, including “a declining number of people with symptoms, a declining number of cases, and adequate hospital capacity.”
They are mistaken. We do not yet meet those criteria.
At noon on April 8, there were 12 established cases in Douglas County; a week later, at noon on April 15, there had been three new cases in 24 hours, and a total of 23 cases — 12 new cases in a one-week period, essentially doubling the earlier total, one week ago today.
Simple arithmetic shows that we do not have a declining number of cases over a two-week period, which is one of the criteria established in the national guidelines.
Further, tests are essentially rationed by medical practices, so that sufficient community testing is not being done. In Douglas County, we have tested a fraction of one percent of the population. Absent widespread testing, we are flying blind. We know from other, better-tested populations that the infection rate is often far higher that limited testing can ever show.
Still further, we hardly have adequate hospital capacity, if our hospitals are re-sterilizing and reusing equipment that is designed for single use; our hospitals are doing precisely this, and are even relying on homemade and donated materials.
These personal protective equipment products are in short supply here and nationally; the commissioners suggest that we can require masks for beauty salons and barbershops, etc., even in the face of these national and local shortages. It seems utterly selfish to suggest that PPE be used for these contacts, rather than for first responders, medical workers, and essential personnel in essential businesses. Grooming is important, but a nice haircut is hardly more important than the lives of nurses.
We do not yet meet federal or state criteria for a Phase 1 reopening in Douglas County. It may be that we will meet the criteria in a week, or two weeks, or longer. It is too soon to know.
We urge the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to delay this request until we meet the national and state criteria, as certified by our own public health experts, with widespread testing, declining infection rates, and availability of PPE, used as designed. We further urge our commissioners not to encourage any opening of nonessential businesses that will require personal protective equipment that is needed in our hospitals, clinics, and among first responders.
